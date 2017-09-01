GREETINGS: I hope you have been able to enjoy the final week of the school holiday. Many people are not governed by the term times, but they still have an influence on events. Here we are in the “Season of mists and fruitfulness” already. Just where has the year gone to ? My two Siamese cats are settling now and are given access to the garden all day, safely corralled at night. If you see them about, one is very shy, one is friendly. They shouldn’t roam too far I hope. Are you being inundated with Christmas catalogues? I really do NOT want to choose my cards in August.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am Eucharist will be led by Canon Richard Orchard. This is for the twelfth Sunday after Trinity. The month of September is set aside as the Creation Season, when prayers are said for the works of nature. Often Harvest Thanksgiving services are held during the month. Friday 8th of September is traditionally the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Saturday 9th is the annual Ride and Stride fundraising for the Historic Churches Trust. The Methodist Chapel at Winchelsea will be open for visitors from 10 am to 5 pm. I’m not sure about either Icklesham or Winchelsea Churches. The next church Coffee Morning will be on Saturday 9th September, opening at 10.30 am. This is the same day as the Craft Fair in the Memorial Hall, which opens at 10 am.

WEATHER: Having managed to spoil some of the village fetes throughout the month, the weather was fine and very warm for the late summer Bank Holiday Weekend. Sunrise on 5th August was at 05.29. On the 2nd of September it was at 06.12. Sunset on 5th August was at 20.36. On 2nd September it was at 19.40. The figures demonstrate quite clearly that the days are getting shorter.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday will be played by Logan and Marie Wilson playing Beautiful Covers. There will be a Quiz Night on Wednesday 6th September from 8.30 pm raising funds for Breast Cancer Care.

THINGS HAPPENING AT WINCHELSEA: On Saturday 2nd September there is the Church Market from 10.30 am until noon. The Garden Society will hold the Autumn Show from 2 pm in the New Hall.

CONCERT: The new season of Winchelsea Arts Concerts begins on Saturday 2nd September. The performers are Mark Nixon, piano; Katie Lockhart, clarinet; and Rudi de Groote, cello. They will combine as trios, duets and solo pieces. The tickets are £14 available from Winchelsea Farm Kitchen or at the door. The concert begins at 7.30 pm.

SCHOOL NEWS: The new school year begins on Monday 4th September with an Inset Day for staff members, the children returning on Tuesday 5th. It will be a long term, leading up to Christmas.

CONTACT: Please keep all information which you would like disseminated coming my way. Email is probably the easiest way, but do pop round if you prefer.

AND FINALLY: Last Sunday morning was very misty indeed until the heat of the sun burned it off. Truly did the poet Keats capture the essence of this glorious month. It seems to have the best of everything - warm sun, roses and beans in the garden, golden fields already harvested, “ripe fruits in the garden”, and michaelmas daisies. Wonderful. Enjoy your week.

