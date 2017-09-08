GREETINGS: Right now it is “cold, wet and windy”. Not lovely autumn weather at all. Maybe it is grieving over the end of the summer holiday season and back to school for the students. Whatever, it is a bit of a shock to the system after the high temperatures last week.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Eucharist for the thirteenth Sunday after Trinity, will be led by Fr. Barry Carter. This is designated as Education Sunday. During the week we commemorate Holy Cross Day on Thursday 14th; Battle of Britain Day on Friday 14th and also Prince Harry’s birthday. He was born in 1984. It is Heritage Weekend 9 / 10 September and the Ride and Stride event to benefit local historic churches.

COFFEE MORNING: On Saturday 9th September there will be the Church Coffee Morning in the church. Come along at 10.30 for coffee, tea, cakes, produce and bring and buy. And , of course, lots of chat and a chance to meet your friends, or maybe make some new ones.

CRAFT FAIR: Also on 9th September, running concurrently, you will find lots of local crafts, many made in Icklesham. Refreshments will be on sale, including hot sausage rolls and delicious home made cakes. All profit from the refreshments will be donated to the Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat. Everyone is welcome. There is plenty of free parking. The Craft Fair opens at 10 am until 2.30 pm.

WEATHER: The forecast for the week was very autumnal. So soon we will probably see leaves changing colour. Apparently the three summer months were warmer and wetter than average, with more storms.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Mick Mapham playing Classic Rock.

SCHOOL NEWS: The school has re-opened after the summer break. I do hope the term is enjoyable for everyone. There will be some tinies coming for the first time, and new staff. Hope everyone settles in quickly and happily.

Quiz Night: Thanks to those that supported the Quiz last night raising funds for Icklesham Trust Committee & Icklesham School (PTA) a total of £160 therefore £80 each. Nine teams entered early leaders were High Fords Hooligans & Bishops Finger, Allsorts & Empty Heads made a challenge on these front runners. After the break Team Name, Nobby’s Nuts came into the frame, Bishops Finger were over taken by their wives Fab 4 with Friends and Family & Saints and Sinners putting in some good scores. Empty Heads were first followed by Team Name, Allsorts, Nobby’s Nuts & High Fords Hooligans. Thanks to those that donated raffle prizes , Sean for help during the evening and every one that helped with clearing away. The next Quiz is on Sat 30th September raising funds for Icklesham Church.

New Pavilion Lottery Draws: Two Pavilion Lottery Draws were made at ICFC first home game on Saturday: The July Draw was made by Keith Swalllow. 1st £50 Ladies Darts Team, 2nd £25 Lily Holland, 3rd £20 Dave Harding , 4th £15 John Taylor, 5th £10 Andrew ( Lesley Birch) & 6th £5 John Crannage. August Draw was made Martin Tytherleigh: 1st £50 Tom Firth, 2nd £25 Dick Donavan, 3rd £20 Robin Shearer , 4th £15 Derrick Baker, 5th £10 Nigel Sellman & 6th £5 Will Brand. Thanks to all that give their support , new members are always welcome to join and you don’t have to be a resident of Icklesham, please spread the word.

CONTACT: If there is anything which you would like added to Village Voice, do email me or pop round.

AND FINALLY: Even my two rescue cat are reacting to the change in temperatures. They are not too keen on going out. Perhaps the sun dresses and tops will have to be packed away for this year. !

