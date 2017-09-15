GREETINGS: The season of mist and mellow fruitfulness would be infinitely preferable to the gale and rain pertaining at the moment. It seems worse as it gets dark. One can feel sympathy for those in the path of hurricane Irma with Jose following closely behind. Are you a fan of Caribbean cruses? No, nor me. !!

CHURCH NEWS: The Eucharist service at 9.30 am on Sunday for the fourteenth Sunday after Trinity will be led by The Venerable Dr. Edward Dowler. It is Battle of Britain Sunday, but I doubt we shall see any Spitfires. During the week we commemorate Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist on Thursday 21st. The coffee morning was quieter than last month, but it was still good to meet friends over a coffee and cake break.

WEATHER: As already said, it is horrid out there. I’m glad to stay in (Sunday evening.) Friday 22nd September is the Autumn Equinox. It is already very noticeable how much earlier it gets dark. But as from next Friday there will be more hours of dark than of light as the earth veers away from the sun.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday at 4 pm will be played by The Moors, playing Gypsy Jazz Blues. I like the sound of that. On Wednesday 20th there will be a Quiz Night starting at 8.30 pm, proceeds in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

CRAFT FAIR: There were some beautiful items for sale, and delicious jam and chutney, AND sausage rolls, scones and cake for lunch. Is it deliberate to have the Fair and Church Coffee on the same morning? Does one feed the other with visitors?

SCHOOL NEWS: Everyone is back at school, but I cannot give you any news, because the format in which the Newsletter came to me will not open on my computer. If this gets sorted, I will bring you up-to-date.

MAGAZINE: It is with huge regret that I learn that Marilyn Shone is stepping down as Editor of the Icklesham Magazine. This is for personal reasons. She will be a hard act to follow. And WHO is going to take over? It needs someone with computer skills and the time to use them. The magazine is a very useful source of information, and helpful to advertisers. If you could be interested, or know of someone, please be in touch. Contact Marilyn at mjshone@hotmail.co.uk or phone 01424 812 777. She would be very happy to talk to you about the requirements.

CONTACT: Please let me know of anything which you would like me to put in the Village Voice column.

AND FINALLY: If the weather improved, last week may have been enjoyable. If it didn’t I hope the coming week will be better.

