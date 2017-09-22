GREETINGS: Hello. Hope you had a good week. I’m already enjoying concerts in the Rye Festival, are you?

CHURCH NEWS: The service on Sunday will be led by Rev. Dick Dengate. This is for the fifteenth Sunday after Trinity. During the week we commemorate many martyrs from the earlier centuries. But from 1942 there is Wilson Carlile, founder of the Church Army. There is also Lancelot Andrewes, Bishop of Winchester 1626, and Vincent de Paul, founder of the Lazarists. Please contact Janet Pegg on 01424 814 735 or Careena Prince on 01424 813 289 to get your Harvest Supper tickets. The supper will be held in the Memorial Hall on Saturday 6th October , 7 for 7.30 pm. Tickets cost £5

WEATHER: We are all probably aware that this time last year we were having a heat wave !! But it is decidedly chilly in the evenings now. The Autumn equinox is next Friday 29th. That says it all ......getting darker all the way to Christmas. The Harvest full moon was spectacular. It really would have been possible to work “by the light of the moon.”

COFFEE MORNING: The Art Group will be holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning in the Memorial Hall on Tuesday 26th September from 10 am to 1 pm. The members of the Art Group will continue to work during the time of the Coffee Morning so it will be like a mini painting demonstration.. Easy free parking.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday will be played by the Black and Blues Band, playing ........hhmmmmm Blues. The music starts at 4 pm. until 6 pm.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Autumn Show will be held on Saturday 30th September. To enter, write your name and address on a piece of paper with the Class numbers you wish to enter. Include 20p per class and deliver it to 22 High Fords by 7pm on Wednesday 27th September. Staging for the Show is between 8 and 10am. It opens to the public from 2 pm. As well as the flowers, fruit and vegetables there is also the Cookery section which includes any dessert using seasonal fruit. This class is kindly sponsored by Kate and Syd Mylrea from Manor Farm Oast. There is also a Children’s section for which every child in the school will be creating a piece of art work.

SCHOOL NEWS: The glitch is now sorted and I can share some of the school events with you. The first appointments of the year have been made. They are :Head Prefects, Jasmine and Iona; Sports Captains, Theo, Billy, Lottie and Joe. Prefects, Hollie and Dylan; Year 5 learning Ambassadors, Lauren, Mabel and Mei; Year 5 Business Ambassadors, Amaro, Jolie and Connor; and the Play Leaders are Oliver, Ruby-Jude, Sophie, Bowe, Grace and Tiggy. The Harvest Celebration Service will have been held at school yesterday. Funding has been obtained for additional music lessons for each class. The forward planning for the Spring Term Music Focus would like to hear from any families who can help or suggest any visiting musicians. Mary’s family has donated a guitar , many thanks. Any families with children due to start school in September 2018 are invited to contact the school to arrange a school tour and come to an open evening or afternoon. Children in years 3,4,5,and 6 no longer receive free fruit from the Government Scheme. They may bring a piece of fruit or raw vegetable for morning break if they wish. There are many awards at the beginning of the school year. The Head Teacher Awards go to :Squirrel Class, Theo for being kind and caring to the new children; Badger Class, Deacon for being consistently polite, considerate, kind and hard working; Falcon Class, Mabel for helping others in the classroom; Fox Class, Jasmine for demonstrating a responsible and caring attitude. The class awards are as follows : Nancy and all reception children; Badger Class, Rosie and Harrison; Falcon Class, Jacob and Alisha; Fox Class, Billy and Amaro. AND special awards to Joe for politeness; the Caretaker Award to Squirrel Class for keeping the classroom and cloakroom tidy; attendance award for the class with the most children who have beaten the school attendance target of 96%and above, Squirrel Class with 100% AND Falcon Class with 100% WELL DONE EVERYBODY What an excellent start.

ICKLESHAM PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: From your Icklesham Ward councillors, Corinne Merricks, Jane Austen, Jim Horsman and Nick Warren.

PARISH COUNCIL BUDGET SETTING FOR 201 - Your Councillors have started the process of looking at setting next year’s budgets. If there are things that are within the Parish Council’s control that you feel we should be financing, please contact one of your Councillors or the Parish Clerk.

For instance, we have received a request that seating is reinstalled for our older residents in the bus stop outside Icklesham Recreation Ground and we will be considering this as possibly part of next year’s projects.

If there is a proposal that is outside our realm of influence and is controlled instead by Rother District Council or East Sussex County Council, we will assist you to direct your request to the correct place.

VANDALISM AROUND THE RECREATION GROUND - We are again experiencing vandalism to both the Council property and to Icklesham Trust property around the Recreation Ground. The latest incidents have been reported to the Police, who will ask their patrols to particularly look out for potential problems.

If you see any vandalism, or suspicious activity, you can do your part to protect these community assets by reporting to the Parish Clerk, local Councillors and/or the Police (phone 101).

We are pleased to report the Zipwire and Playtunnel are both repaired and back in use.

ICKLESHAM SPORTS PAVILION - At it’s September meeting, the Parish Council was again pleased to confirm support for the new Sports Pavilion proposals from the Icklesham Trust, prior to the Trust applying to Rother District Council for planning permission and to various potential grant givers for funding. The Council have asked the Trust to ensure that there is sufficient space between the proposed building and the zip-wire.

CONSULTATION ON PROPOSED LIBRARY CLOSURES - We were advised by our County Councillor, Keith Glazier at our September meeting that there will be a six week consultation launched later this month in respect of proposals to close 8 libraries (including Ore, Hastings) and the mobile library service in East Sussex. This proposal comes from the cuts in Government funding to County Councils and the need to reduce expenditure.

If you are a user of the mobile library or the library in Ore, or have an opinion on whether the County Council should do this, then the County are encouraging you to look out for the consultation on the East Sussex County Council website and to submit your views.

WINCHELSEA SPEED CALMING - The Parish have approved the first investigation stages of a new project to provide traffic calming measures to try to combat Winchelsea being used by A259 traffic as a rat run with all the potential dangers to the general public that this brings.

We are hoping to learn from this and use this knowledge to try to tackle traffic speeding problems elsewhere in the Parish.

GENERAL POWER OF COMPETENCE - We are pleased to be able to report that Icklesham Parish Council is one of only approximately 25% of East Sussex Parish & Town Councils that have achieved this Power, which gives the Council the power to do anything within the general law that an individual could do for the benefit of the community and therefore much wider power to undertake projects on your behalf.

Your councillors are here to represent you and welcome your views on any matter. Please do talk to them or send your reviews/requests to the Parish Clerk at ickleshampc@hotmail.co.uk or write c/o Wildgoose Cottage, Gorsethorn Way, Fairlight, East Sussex TN35 4BQ.

CONTACT: Please keep the information coming if you would like an event included

AND FINALLY: With the change of the season, cooler temperatures and darker nights, thoughts turn to warm fires and hot water bottles. There have been some spectacular cloud formations. Did you see them? Have a good week.

