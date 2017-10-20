GREETINGS: Do you like sunshine as much as I do? If so, you will have been enjoying the St. Luke’s Little Summer. It is rather ridiculous to be enjoying sitting in the sun in Mid October, but I’m not complaining !!

CHURCH NEWS: The Eucharist service at 9.30 am on Sunday for the nineteenth Sunday after Trinity will be led by Rev. Malcolm Jones. Notable dates during the week include Trafalgar Day on Saturday 21st (1805); James of Jerusalem, brother of Jesus, Monday 23rd, who was stoned to death in AD62 and regarded as the first Bishop in Jerusalem, where he was a leader in the church; and on 26th we have Alfred the Great King of the West Saxons in 899 and also William Temple, Archbishop of Canterbury in 1944.

COFFEE MORNING: The place to be on Saturday morning 21st, for an excellent cup of coffee, cakes, savouries, lots of chat, is Icklesham Church from 10.30 am until 12 noon. There will also be Bring & Buy, Produce and books for sale.

WEATHER: We missed the full force of Ophelia, except that the winds dragged very warm air up from the southern hemisphere. It is more like August than the actual August was - coffee in the garden in October is unusual to say the least. Lots of roses still flowering in the garden and the chrysanthemums are blooming very nicely.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Long Haul, playing Country Music.

FAMILY SUPPORT WORK: There will be a Coffee Morning in the Memorial Hall from 10.30 am until 12 noon on 28th October. There will be coffee, tea, cakes, bring-&-buy, raffle, cards and mugs. FSW has been supporting families in Sussex for 125 years.

ICKLESHAM PARISH COUNCIL: From your Icklesham Ward councillors, Corinne Merricks, Jane Austen, Jim Horsman and Nick Warren.

Data Protection Training. The Clerk has attended a training course on new legislation that comes into effect next year. The Parish Council has agreed to fund a training day for all Parish Councillors with any spare places being made available to local community groups and clubs, free of charge. We expect about ten places will be available over and above the Councillors places. The Clerk is to arrange a date and venue. Look out for further information in due course. Places will probably be available on a first come first served basis. Please let us know if a Community Group that you are involved in would be interested in sending someone on this training.

Marsham Older Peoples Project.

Council approved an application for a grant of £200 from this project. MOPP is a registered charity that provides a day centre and community hub for elderly, isolated and disabled people in the rural areas between Hastings and Rye. Apart from enabling people to spend a day away from home, they provide mental and physical stimulation, a nutritious lunch and services such as toe-nail cutting and hearing-aid maintenance. This takes place at Fairlight Village Hall every Friday. Currently, 49 people regularly attend. They are bussed in to Fairlight.

This is open to residents of the parish. If you want more information contact the Secretary Mrs Joan Glastonbury, Royd, The Broadway, Fairlight, Hastings, TN35 4DA, or email rpasterfield@aol.com.

Continued problems with vandalism in Icklesham

Sadly, we continue to experience problems. Now that some security measures have been put in place on the Recreation Ground, we are seeing problems elsewhere with damage in the last month to the bus shelter outside the Recreation Ground, the Parish Notice board and the wooden seat next to the Notice board. All these incidents are being reported to the Police and we would be grateful for any information from residents if you have seen anyone committing these offences. Please contact the Parish Clerks or one of your Councillors.

Planning enforcement. We are seeing increasing number of works being done to properties where no planning permission has been given. Where these are brought to our attention, we do and will report these cases in to Rother District Council Planning Department. At the moment most of these cases appear to be in Winchelsea Beach area. If you are aware of any works that you think may be being undertaken without required permission, please do let us know and we will investigate.

SCHOOL NEWS: The Grounds Days have proved to be very successful, lots of help and much improved facilities, especially the Story Circle. Many thanks to all the helpers. The Class Ambassadors have now been chosen as follows; Squirrel Class, Betty and Percy; Badger Class, Rosie and Oscar; Falcon Class, Taylor and Lily-Rose R; Fox Class, Ford and Sophie. Their duties will be to welcome visitors to the class and tell them about the learning in their class. Today is a mufti day at school followed by a disco to celebrate the end of Term 1. Term 2 begins on 30 October.

Icklesham School had the most entries in the Science Day Competition. The Judge was Greg Smye-Rumsby, Astronomer at the Royal Greenwich Observatory and space artist for Astronomy Now magazine. Charlie was chosen as the overall winner and he was awarded a Solar Scope. Other winners were James and Cody who each won a plasma globe. (There was also a winner from a local secondary school.)

The Headteacher Awards this week go to : Squirrel Class, Jessica-Rose for being kind and helpful; Badger Class, Ollie for good manners and thoughtful attitude to his team; Falcon Class, Skie for fantastic enthusiasm on Grounds Day; Fox Class, Siena for showing confidence in her abilities.The class awards go to Squirrel Class,Betty and Theo; Badger Class, Poppy and Annie; Falcon Class, Tiggy and Lily-Rose H; and Fox Class, Amy and Cameron. And the final awards this week go to : Politeness, Cooper, Caretaker award goes to Badger Class; Attendance goes to Squirrel class and House Points go to Windmill House. Congratulation everybody.

AND FINALLY: If you are involved in any way with the children’s holiday week, I hope the weather is good for you. It may stay warm and sunny: we can hope.