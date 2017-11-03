GREETINGS: Just where did October go to ? This business of changing the clocks twice a year seems to annoy me more and more. I cannot really see any point in it now. Farmers do not need clocks to tell them when to get farming. They work more to the seasons and weather than most other people. Those of us who are owls as opposed to larks, lose out on daylight. Never mind, it will soon be Christmas!!

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Eucharist service for All Saints’ Day will be led by Rev. Christopher Breeds. It is also the 4th Sunday before Advent. Will you please note that NEXT week, for Remembrance Sunday, the service will be at 10.30 am and will be in church only, not moving round to the Memorial Hall as has previously happened.

WEATHER: This Monday morning it is fine, warm for the time of year and a really lovely sunny autumn day. Grass is still growing. November is the time to plant tulip bulbs ready for next year’s display. Narcissi need to be in pretty quickly to develop a good root system.

ROBIN HOOD BONFIRE SOCIETY: Big celebrations take place on Sunday for the 20th anniversary of the society. All the village will be affected. The procession will begin at the Memorial Hall at about 5.30 pm. march along Workhouse Lane, turn into Laurel Lane and join the main A259 at the corner. This main trunk road will be CLOSED at about 5.30 pm until 6 pm. The closure is to allow the safe passage of the torchlit procession along to the Robin Hood. The road will be closed between Broad Street and Workhouse Lane. There is bound to be some disruption to traffic flow as there is no alternative route. Please be safe and enjoy the fun. Entry is £3 for adults, £2 for 12 year olds and under. All profits go to Charity. There will be a small fairground on site. Also available will be a licensed bar, hog roast, and hot food and ice-cream. The firework display is promised to be humongous!!

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4pm on Sunday will be played by Stone Junction playing Celtic American Roots. On Tuesday 31st October there will be a Halloween Party Band, rocking up. On Wednesday 1st November there will be a Quiz Night in aid of Breast Cancer now.

NOVEMBER CRAFT FAIR: This will be held on Saturday 4th November - TOMORROW - in the Memorial Hall from 10am until 2.30 am. There is a bumper fair booked with a great variety of gift ideas for all the family. Why not shop locally this year? You may be surprised at what you can find at the fair and all at reasonable prices. Refreshments will be on sale and the proceeds of these will be given to the Parent and Toddler group which meets in the hall every Wednesday morning. Everyone is welcome and there is plenty of free parking. Last month we raised £153 for Macmillan and the month before a £50 donation was made to the Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat. Thank you to everyone for their support and especially the tea ladies, Lin, Mary and Jackie.

FAMILY SUPPORT WORK: Very many thanks for all the support last Saturday at the Coffee Morning. Over £300 was raised.

WINCHELSEA ARTS: The next concert will be on Friday 10th November at 7.30 pm in Winchelsea Church, when Chiyan Wong will play a programme of piano music. Tickets are £14 available from Winchelsea Farm Kitchen, or any remaining will be sold at the door.

CONTACT: Please let me know of any events for which you would like publicity.

AND FINALLY: Have a really good week and enjoy the bonfire celebrations. There will be lots of people and cars about so stay safe.