GREETINGS: Have just been watching the Robin Hood fireworks -- from the warmth of my sitting room. There were some splendid rockets. I liked the multi coloured ones and the bright, white snowfall effect ones. If you made us wait a few moments between each spectacle, and they didn’t overlap, it would last longer !! Apparently there were lots of people about so hope R.H.B.S. feels that their 20th anniversary celebrations were successful.

CHURCH NEWS: Next Sunday is Remembrance Sunday, and so the timing of the service will change. It will BEGIN AT 10.30 am, and will include the Act of Remembrance at 11 am. This will be led by the Royal British Legion. The service will be led by Ian Pruden, the Methodist Chaplain.

The date for the Installation of our new Vicar will be 13th February, Shrove Tuesday. It will be interesting to see what happens during Lent.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: St. Nicolas Church with All Saints - Icklesham Church’s proper title, - will be holding a Christmas Fayre on Saturday 25th November from 10 am until 1 pm. Easy date to remember, that. Santa will be there with gifts, and there will be produce, cakes, cards, bric-a-brac, children’s toys and clothes, tombola, and refreshments.This will take place in the Memorial Hall where there is plenty of parking.

WEATHER: Seasonally much more chilly. But still the sun shines and it all looks very good out of doors. Have you noticed the lovely full moon? Bright enough to make it possible to put the torch back in your pocket.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Loose Change, playing Covers. On Wednesday 18th there will be a Quiz night raising funds for Breast Cancer Care. This year the Queen’s Head celebrates its 30th year of inclusion in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide.

PAVILION LOTTERY DRAW: The October and November Draws were made at Icklesham Casuals v Watersfield match on Sunday., by former ICFC player Chris Ades. The winners are :October, 1st, £50 Olive Brunson; 2nd, £25 Derek Baker; 3rd, £20 Dave and Dawn Timmins; 4th, £15 Helen Slater; 5th, £10 Robin Shearer; 6th,£5 Jane Austen-Ahmad. November, 1st, £50 Helen Horsman; 2nd, £25 Mary Taylor; 3rd, £20 Lesley Birch; 4th, £15 Mary Taylor; 5th £10 Gareth Oliver; 6th £5 Colin McPhail. Thanks to all who give their support. New members are always welcome, £12 a year for 12 x £1 monthly.draws. Please spread the word. Icklesham New Pavilion Project is on Facebook.

WINCHELSEA ARTS CONCERT: At 7.30 pm on Friday 10th November, TONIGHT - Chiyan Wong will play a programme of piano music in Winchelsea Church. He has been praised for the sincerity and sheer authority of his playing. He made his debut with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra in April 2016. Tickets are £14 available at Winchelsea Farm Kitchen or at the door.

SCHOOL NEWS: The lovely end-of-term disco raised £340. Wow! Many thanks to the PTFA which has a new email address. Any parents who are willing to receive information via email are asked to send their details to ptfa@ickleshamcp.e-sussex.sch.uk and updates will be sent. This will go some way to help those who cannot always make the meetings but would like to be more involved. Poppies have been on sale all through the week helping to make a contribution to this important charity. The children will have been taught about the significance of Remembrance. The Business Ambassadors have begun their KS2 fruit tuck shop. Items of fruit or vegetables are available daily at a price of between 20p and 30p per item. There are lots and lots of children who have won awards this week, so here goes. Head teacher awards go to : Squirrel Class, Betty for inspiring others to write a poem; Badger Class, Elliott for being consistently polite and diligent; Falcon Class, Alisha for helping others; Fox Class, Max for a Fantastic attitude to school. The class awards go to ; Squirrel Class, Tiri and Fyfe; Badger Class, Hannah and Isolde; Fox Class, Kyle and Grace G. The politeness award goes to Ruby-Jude Hall; Caretaker’s award to Squirrel Class; Attendance award to the class with the most children who have beaten our school attendance target of 96% and above, Falcon Class with 99%.House Points to Orchard House and Goal of the Century Jacob.! What a lot of people doing fantastically well. Congratulations.

CONTACT: Please use the email or pop round if there is anything which you would like to be included in the Village Voice. It is here for you !

AND FINALLY: Hope you all had a good time at the bonfire and fireworks. Has the main trunk road ever been closed in Icklesham before?