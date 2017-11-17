GREETINGS: There is a very nasty cough and cold germ going around, so I do hope you haven’t caught it. With the very changeable weather, it seems many folk are succumbing.

CHURCH NEWS: The service at 9.30am for the second Sunday before Advent will be a Eucharist service led by Rev. Christopher Breeds. During the week we commemorate the Queen’s Wedding Anniversary on Monday (1947), Cecilia, martyr at Rome in 230, who is the patron saint of musicians, on Wednesday.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: Not long now to the Fayre to be held in the Memorial Hall in Icklesham on Saturday 25th November from 10am until 1 pm. All sorts of goodies await you there, so do come along. Santa will be there with gifts, and there will also be cakes, produce, tombola, bric-a-brac, children’s toys and clothes, games, cards and refreshments.

WEATHER: The wind is from the north, giving us a real taste of what we can expect in the winter. It has been so mild up to now, we have been rather spoilt. I believe there was a frost one morning, but it had melted by the time I opened my eyes ! If you have plants and bulbs in pots, have you noticed how dry they are?

MAGAZINE: So far there has been no response to the plea for a new Editor. Do we really want to lose our O-so-informative -and-helpful magazine? This is what is going to happen unless someone is willing to take on the responsibility of editing it. It needs someone computer literate with time to gather the information. Could this be YOU?

HEARING BUS: I’ll give you more details later, but for now make a note of the date. The mobile unit giving advice and information to deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people will be outside Five Villages House on Thursday 21st December from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The bus is wheelchair accessible.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by the Informers playing Rock music. It is very cosy in there when the fire is lit.

WINCHELSEA SINGERS: There will be two performances of My Fair Lady in the New Hall in Winchelsea on Friday 17th at 2 pm and Saturday 18th at 7 pm. There will be refreshments on Friday and a cash bar on Saturday. Tickets are £12 at the door or phone 01797 22 31 59.

SCHOOL NEWS: The School is very grateful to all parents who completed the Questionnaire concerning teaching, progress and attitudes throughout the school. This information is available when an Ofsted inspection takes place. Parents are asked to contact Mrs. Barry regarding individual musical instrument tuition. The Business Ambassadors have been visiting Halifax Bank and Lloyds Bank. The Headteacher’s Awards this week go to : Squirrel Class, Arthur for fantastic work in science and explanation; Badger Class, Ella for working hard on concentration and independent learning; Falcon Class, Mabel, for being so helpful and trustworthy all the time; and Fox Class, Theo for super effort and being the best that he can be. The class awards go to Squirrel Class, Lorien and Jessica; Badger Class, Johnnie and Michael; Falcon Class, Leo and Lexi; and Fox Class, Xanthe and Inigo. The politeness award this week goes to Hannah. The caretaker is pleased to award praise to all classes and staff. Badger Class won the award for attendance; House Points go to Orchard House and the Super Science Head Teacher Award goes to Chloe, Isolde, Mia and Sophie with the Overall Science Award going to Billy. What a hard working lot you all are. Congratulations.

CONTACT: If there is anything which you would like to see in Village Voice, please do let me know.

AND FINALLY: Keep warm and well during the coming week.