A PARADE OF THANK YOU’S: Thank you Mrs Padfield: My cookery teacher Mrs Padfield was a scary woman. Arms folded across her chest like a couple of lock gates, she appeared to view our class with distaste. Even our Victoria sponges were afraid to rise in her presence, but like all strict teachers, I have to say I do look back on her with gratitude. For one thing, she made us do a plan of work before each lesson, such as [10am peel potatoes, 10.05, prepare the batter] Even now, I do this plan of work, in a quiet moment leading up to Christmas, and once it’s down on paper, I feel some semblance of order filtering through my grey cells [it’s so easy to leave the stuffing balls on the draining board]. I wonder how she’d feel about last night [12 midnight, eating salt and vinegar Pringles in bed reading ‘Catcher In The Rye’, 12.45, writing on yet another Christmas list ‘buy more Pringles’!

Thank You Susannah. Susannah Miller accompanies all Church services on the organ throughout the year. It’s no mean task, and a real commitment. Since a lot of us can only manage ‘Chopsticks’, we have every reason to be grateful, and she never lets us down.

THANK YOU TO MICHAEL AND ALAN: Michael Miller and Alan Riley are the Church Wardens at Iden Parish Church. This too is no mean task, as there are a myriad of jobs, to keep a Church running smoothly. Joined by their small army of helpers, who do so much out of dedication, and desire for the comfort of the congregation, they keep the Church warm, for services, put out Church rubbish bins, keep the ‘Old Hall’ up to date, and running as it should do, in a welcoming manner .and make a whole host of decisions for the good of ‘All Saints Church’. I always smile when I see the flickering lights leading up the Church path on the night of the Carol Service. As unobtrusively as the Elves [in ‘The Elves And The Shoemaker’!], Michael will have put all those lights out for our convenience.

THANK YOU SO MUCH TO ALL THOSE AT THE POP-IN: Ray and I were so surprised and pleased with your lovely card, and our voucher for ‘The Bell’, which was so unexpected. How nice, to just be able to relax after Christmas, enjoying one of ‘The Bell’s lovely meals’. Thank you all very much indeed, it’s much appreciated.

CHRISTMAS CHURCH SERVICES: Christmas Eve services [on Saturday 24th December]

There will be a Crib Service, at 3.30pm, in Playden Church, and Midnight Mass, which will be held at 11.30pm in Playden Church. Christmas Day Services [December 25th]. Family service, at 9.30am. in Iden Parish Church. Family Service at 11am in Playden Church. New Year’s Eve - at 11.30pm, there will be a ‘Watch Night Service’ at St Mary’s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY [Sunday January 1st, 2017], There will be a combined service at Iden Parish Church, followed by a glass of wine [in the Old Hall], to toast the New Year. May you all have a safe and wonderful Christmas and good health and happiness in 2017.

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

