YOU COULD HEAR A PIN DROP: All over the Christmas period, we were reminded of the peace, and seclusion of Iden, because of the wonderful sound of silence. The odd dog-walker passed our windows, and the occasional child on a new bike, but otherwise, the cosiness of an indoor Christmas was accentuated by lack of sound. We are gradually coming to life once more .People are trotting to Iden Stores for their newspapers, tentatively feeling their way into the new year, surveying the damage a family Christmas brings, empty bottles and sacks of gift wrapping, leftover sprouts and trips to the loft to deposit the Christmas decorations, but for a while, a feeling of peace lingers, reminding us that in spite of the hype and glitz of a modern day Christmas, the hallowed meaning of Christmas still lurks in a silence we can all hear, and can all wonder at.

IDEN AND DISTRICT NATURAL HISTORY SOCIETY: The first meeting of the New Year will be on Friday, January 13th, at 7.30pm , in Iden village hall. The lecture will be on ‘Beachcombing In The South-east. My Search For A Sea-Bean’, by Andy Dinsdale. All are welcome. Visitors pay £3.

A JUMBLE SALE TO LOOK FORWARD TO: On Saturday February 4th, there will be a jumble sale, in Iden village hall, at 1pm, in aid of Iden Bowls Club. Anyone with post-Christmas jumble can ring Vicki Britton [telephone 01797-280568], who will tell you where to bring your goods [no electrical items].

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a service of Holy Communion on Sunday, at 9.30am, in Iden Parish Church

A NEW VENUE FOR TAI CHI: Tai Chi classes have moved from Iden village hall, to the WI Hall in Houghton Lane Playden [post code TN317PL] Many members have commented on how much better they feel for this gentle, but effective exercise, which is taught by Tai ChI, and Yoga expert Matthew Harman. Classes will be every Tuesday morning, from 10am-11.30am, and cost £8 per session. The first class of the new year is on 10th January 2017. Clothing recommended is a loose top, and loose trousers, and the class welcomes both men and women from all local areas. For enquiries, please ring Madeline Hazelden [telephone 01797 280136,or email madelineho7@ gmail.com]

IDEN CAROL SERVICE: Thank you to everyone who helped arrange the Carol Service at Iden Parish Church. Thank you to the choir, and the readers. As usual it was a lovely service, and the congregation gathered afterwards for mulled wine and nibbles. It was, as always, a perfect start to the Christmas festivities, and the church was packed.

ROOM 101: During the post-Christmas period, there was plenty of time for reflection, and I gave some thought to the TV panel game , ‘ Room 101’, in which celebrity contestants vie to get rid of things which irritate them. I gave some thought to things I would eliminate, and one of them was ‘high fives’, which for some reason get my goat. The other thing is cupboards and loo seats which inch their way towards closing themselves. Now they drive me mad. I like to shut my own cupboard doors, in fact if my sponge cake sinks, or I over-bake shortbread, I like to give the kitchen cupboard a good slam. In all fairness, it only takes a short time for them to finally close, but I’m an impatient so and so, and a bit of a control freak, and I like to close my own doors, and manage my own loo seat [thank you very much] Oh!, I’m on a roll here, I hate that music they play while waiting to speak to someone about the electric bill in deepest Peru. On and on it goes. Why can’t we just have silence, or at the very least get to pick a tune. However, mostly life is pretty amazing, and we have a whole year in front of us in which to enjoy the seasons. I shouldn’t be such a misery guts when the first snowdrops are just around the corner.

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.