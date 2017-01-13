THE PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: The meeting , on 3rd January, in Iden village hall, was chaired by Ray Griffin, who began by wishing us all a Happy New Year. Keith Glazier, Chairman of East Sussex County Council spoke about a 24 million cut in council expenditure, which presents the dilemma, either to increase Council tax, or have a cut in social care, for children and elderly people. February 7th is East- Sussex budget day ,but council have until 24th January to set the budget. Keith suggests that we continue to report potholes, which are being dealt with, as quickly as time and funding allow., and are a constant concern. Paul Osbourne, chairman of Rother District Council, listened, and commented upon concerns, during the audience question time, regarding the proposal to build 12 houses on the site behind ‘Conkers’ in Iden. Several villagers aired their concerns, and it was decided that they should hold a meeting , relevant to their apprehension. The Parish Council may be asked to attend, but are not obliged to do so, as compulsory building is a matter for Rother District Council, and therefore not under the jurisdiction of the Parish Council. A comprehensive list of Parish Council expenditure was distributed. It is hoped to keep the precept the same this year, as the council have in the main kept within their budget .Councillors are to review their individual areas of Parish assets, in terms of risk assessment. The date of the next meeting is Tuesday 7th February, at 7.30pm, in Iden village hall. Minutes of the meeting can be read on the village notice board, or Iden website.

TONIGHT IN IDEN VILLAGE HALL: THE Iden And District Natural History Society is holding a meeting tonight, at 7.30pm, and the lecture, by Andy Dinsdale will be ‘ Beachcombing in the South-East, My Search For A Sea Bean’. Visitors pay £3.

COME TO THE BRING AND BUY!: A ‘Bring And Buy sale’ in Iden village hall on Saturday 28th January, at 10.30am, will include a raffle, bric-a-brac, cakes, books and paintings. All proceeds go towards helping people with dementia, and their carers. Please contact Sue White [telephone 01797-280-453], if you have raffle prizes, cakes, bric-a-brac etc.

A NEW VENUE FOR TAI CHI: Tai Chi sessions have moved from Iden village hall to Playden WI Hall, in Houghton Lane, Playden [ POST CODE TN317PL] Sessions are to be held every Tuesday morning, from 10am-11.30am, at the cost of £8 per session for both men and women. It is suggested that a loose top, and loose trousers are worn ,and everyone in the Rye area is welcome. Members comment on how well they feel, following a i session. Matthew Harman is a qualified instructor, used to dealing with all ages and abilities. For information, please ring Madeline Hazelden [telephone 01797-280-136], or email madelineh07@gmail.com.

YOGA IN THE OLD HALL: Yoga sessions have begun in the Old Hall, in Iden [by the church]. Sessions are every Friday, from 9.30-10.30am, and cost £6 per session. All are welcome , with varied abilities. Please contact Jo Pappenheim [email jo.pappenheim@gmail.com]

A NEW BINGO SESSION: A new season of Bingo will start in Iden Village Hall, on Thursday 19th January., and every following fortnight, on a Thursday. Doors open at 2pm, Eyes down at 2.30.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a Service Of Holy Communion, in Iden Parish Church, on Sunday , at 9.30pm.

RYE STREET PASTORS: Michael miller asked me to report that £375, was raised for the Rye Street Pastors, who attended the Carol Service, in Iden Parish Church this Christmas.

A JUMBLE SALE ON 4TH FEBRUARY: There will be a jumble Sale on 4th February, in Iden village hall, in aid of Iden Bowls Club. The sale starts at 1pm. All contributions of jumble will be much appreciated. Please ring Vicki Britton [telephone 01797 280568], and she will advise where to leave donations. [No electrical goods]

A CANNED RESOLUTION: Tonight, we had a stew for dinner, a big old hotchpotch of everything but the kitchen sink, and it was so nice to get way from turkey, and rich food, and have something as warm and inviting as a visit from your Granny. We had it with chicken Kiev , which sounds odd [but we do concoctions in this house] I decided as a New Year’s resolution, to keep a stock of five cans of chopped tomatoes at all times [ come hell or high water]to use as a base , in which to throw all kinds of half packets of frozen vegetables and stock, which bung up the freezer, and look so sadly depleted .It’s so nice isn’t it, to spend winter evenings sitting around something which steams up your glasses?

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

