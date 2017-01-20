NOTHING BUT SLAVES: Although it’s cold, and snow finally arrived In Iden, too late for Christmas, spring seems to be already waiting in the queue, as anxious and keen as someone queued up for wartime sausages. The sky is bright, and ready to open it’s doors to sunlight. It’s clever isn’t it, that while the wind is seen blowing through the tree’s bare , vacant branches, those very branches are already busy manufacturing buds. Nature never stops, and neither do we do we? I don’t know about you, but I’m still treading on an occasional holly leaf in bare feet, and finding the odd withered sprout. We are constantly clearing up after one celebration, and preparing for another aren’t we, and under the earth, bulbs and shoots are just as hard at it, as we are, soldiering ever onward .Wheels within wheels. That’s all we are! People and nature, a slave to life’s expectations.

A BRING AND BUY COFFEE MORNING: There is a ‘ Bring and Buy Coffee Morning’ on Saturday 28th January, at 10.30 am, in Iden village hall. All proceeds go to people with dementia. There will be a raffle, cakes, bric-a-brac, books, paintings etc. If you have raffle prizes, or donations, please contact Sue White [telephone 01797 280453]

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There is a service of Holy Communion, on Sunday, at 9.30am, in Iden Parish Church.

YOGA IN THE OLD HALL: There is a yoga session in the Old Hall [by Iden Church] each Friday morning, from 9.30am-10.30 am, at a cost of £6 per session. Men and women of all ages and abilities are welcome. Please email jo.pappenheim@gmail.com, if you wish to join.

A NEW VENUE FOR TAI CHI: Tai Chi has moved from Iden village hall, to Playden WI hall in Houghton Lane Playden. [Post Code TN317PL] The sessions are from 10am-11.30am, and are proving popular with both men and women, in the Rye area. Everyone is welcome .Please contact Madeline Hazelden if you wish to join [ telephone 01797-280-136], or email madelineho7@gmail.com]

IDEN AND DISTRICT NATURAL HISTORY SOCIETY: There will be a lecture on Friday 27th January, at 7.30pm, in Iden village hall, entitled ‘On Land And Sea’, by Stephen Marsh. Visitors pay £3 for an enjoyable, informative evening.

THANK YOU ALL ONCE AGAIN: I hope you all got to see the Thank you card at Pop-In. The meal at ‘The Bell’, you collected for was very much appreciated.

A JUMBLE SALE ON 4TH FEBRUARY: There will be a Jumble sale, in aid of Iden Bowls Club, in Iden village hall, at 1pm, on 4th February. Having a ‘turf-out’ is a good way to make space for the new Christmas presents. If you have some jumble, please contact Vicki Britton [telephone 01797 280568] Everything except electrical goods will be most appreciated.

SEE YOU IN THE CAT-FOOD AISLE!: My daughter once got a ticket for being in one of those huge supermarkets for five hours. I was neither surprised, nor shocked [it’s in her genes you see] I tend to be a two hour shopper at the very least [I love wandering around with a supermarket trolley], and she had two babies at that time [both in nappies] both needing occasional attention in the mother and baby room. Then she unexpectedly met my daughter -in -law, and they lunched at the cafe, and fed all four of my grandchildren. Then of course came the actual shop, and such an array of goods is mind-blowing. “I quite understand dear”, I said. Every week there is some new cereal bar that allows you to breakfast while boarding a bus, a new soap powder that cleans, conditions, and makes your husband’s shirt smell as though he’s just ambled through a rose garden, it’s all meant to entice, and I have to say that gullibility is a family trait when it comes to bargains and new products. It’s a trip through a world of plants, perishables, tinned goods, mops, toys, hair products, pharmacy, clothing, and you name it. It’s all very thought provoking [ you need a degree to buy ham.] Five hours is not so hard to understand. Not with coffee and loo-breaks, being embraced by consumerism, and getting a bib on four babies.

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please contact Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

