A LIFE WITHOUT LEMONS: Without a bowl of lemons on my kitchen window sill, life seems somehow incomplete A squeeze of lemon is so often a bit of a must. So this week I bought beautiful Sicilian lemons in Rye market, at five for a pound. I bought ten [‘push the boat out’ I thought, I could imagine them hanging from a tree] “Look at these, aren’t they beautiful“, I said to my husband. I pulled one out of the bag to show him, as we had a coffee in a café. “Wonderful”, he said [I’m sure he would have been more emotional about a tin of Swarfega]. I feel the same about onions. If I have a stock of onions, all is right with the world, I keep a bowl of them on the window sill too. They look so homely. It’s whatever turns you on, isn’t it? I could be as rich as Croesus, and it wouldn’t make me feel any more pleased than seeing those ten lemons peeping at me over a bowl. They’ve travelled in a crate, all the way from Sicily. Standing here in my kitchen I could be on the set of the ‘Godfather.’

TOMORROW IN IDEN VILLAGE HALL: There will be a Coffee morning/Bring and Buy Sale, tomorrow morning, at 10.30am, in Iden village hall. Donations of cakes and raffle prizes, bric-a-brac and paintings, will all be welcome. All proceeds go to people with dementia, and their carers. If you wish to contribute, please contact Sue White [telephone 01797 280453]

IDEN AND DISTRICT NATURAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Tonight, in Iden village hall, there will be a lecture by Stephen Marsh, entitled ‘On Land And Sea’. These lectures are very informative, and visitors pay £3, for an enjoyable evening.

‘KNIT AND NATTER’: There is a fortnightly,’ Knit and Natter’ session in Iden village hall on Tuesdays, from 2pm-4pm. The next few sessions will be 31st January, 14th February, and 28th February. Any craft, such as knitting, sewing and embroidery is done in the company of friends, and costs £2.50, including tea and biscuits.

A JUMBLE SALE ON 4th February IN IDEN VILLAGE HALL: There will be a jumble sale at 1pm in Iden village hall, on Saturday 4th February, in aid of Iden Bowls Club. Donations of Jumble [no electrical goods] cakes and raffle prizes will be gratefully received. It’s a good time to get rid of post-Christmas jumble. Please contact Vicki Britton [telephone 01797 280568], and she will advise where to leave donations.

IMPORTANT TO NOTE, REGARDING THE SUNDAY SERVICE: There will be a combined service, at St Michael’s Church Playden, this Sunday [29th January] at 11am, followed by refreshments. No service at Iden.

YOGA IN THE OLD HALL: There is ‘Yoga’, in the Old Hall, [by the church] in Iden, every Friday, from 9.30am-10.30am, at a cost of £6 per session. If anyone requires details regarding joining, please email jo.pappenheim@gmail.com Men and women of all ages and abilities welcome.

TAI CHI, IN THE WI HALL , PLAYDEN: There has been a change of venue for Tai Chi. It’s now in the WI Hall, in Houghton Lane Playden [Post CodeTN317PL] Classes take place every Tuesday from 10am-11.30am. Loose clothing to be worn. Matthew Harman who takes the class is a qualified instructor, and the sessions are said to improve health and well-being. If you wish to join, please contact Madeline Hazelden [telephone 01797 280136], or email madelineho7@gmail.com

A WATER-LILY SERVIETTE: I once looked after a lady who was 102, while her daughter went to the dentist. The old lady was bed-ridden, on a ripple mattress, and we talked a little. I puffed up her pillows, and gave her a little drink from a feeder cup [which she didn’t seem to want anyway] and I suddenly decided to do something by way of entertainment. I felt responsible for bringing a little cheer into her life, and not being gifted with any kind of Vaudeville-type talents, I decided to make her a water-lily serviette. She looked mildly interested, and even a little hopeful. Her little white hands rested on the bedclothes in repose—waiting. I’d entirely forgotten how to make a water-lily serviette [in fact I’m not sure I ever did know how to], and I folded it this way and that, redoing it several times, until I became hot with embarrassment. “no hang on, I’m sure this is the way”, I said, several times. Finally, after fifteen minutes or so one of those little hands tapped me on the arm, and she looked into my face and said “don’t worry about it dear”. She was comforting me, and for a moment, to an outsider it would have seemed a toss-up as to who was looking after who. She seemed so relieved to go back to just staring at the wallpaper, and even more relieved when I finally went home!

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin, [telephone 01797 280311]

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.