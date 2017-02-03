THE WEATHER RULES OKAY!: Iden was covered in frost last week wasn’t it? It brought with it it’s below freezing temperature, which penetrated even the furriest of hats and coats. It looks innocuous enough, and it has to be the prettiest manifestation of freezing temperatures, reminiscent of a lace tablecloth laid out on our lawn, but it certainly packs a punch. As a child I lived in northern Canada, in a gold-mining town. We had a little rag of a paper, which documented everything from housing development, to what old Mrs. so and so wore to a wedding. My Granny would look up from the paper and say “oh Herb Mcklusky lost a toe with the frost bite”, and so it was, people got lost in the bush, and the frost would attack their extremities so that they lost circulation In toes and fingers Nowadays they have sat-nav, but in those days it was easy to lose direction in a forest, when every pine tree looked the same. People in that town revered the elements out of necessity. We’d often wake to hear my Grandfather’s shovel digging a path to our door, so that I could get to school, and my mum could get to work. In autumn, they put on storm windows, and in spring, changed them to wire mesh windows to keep the black flies out. Sometimes we humans think we are just so smart, but we can’t beat the elements. Look out the window, and what you see is what you get!

BINGO: The next Bingo session will be in Iden village hall on 16th February . Doors open at 2pm, eyes down at 2.30. Tea and biscuits will be served, and everyone is welcome.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a service of Holy Communion, in Iden Parish Church, at 9.30am this Sunday.

WHAT A PRETTY CHURCH!: I’d never been to St Michael’s Church Playden, but went on Sunday when they had a joint service with Iden. I loved the churchyard. I felt at home in the Church, and everywhere, there seemed to be little personal touches by the parishioners, bowls of Hyacinths, wall hangings, and so many thoughtful additions, like the splendid array of needlepoint kneelers that made the house of God feel homely and welcoming. We are fortunate that Playden and Iden Churches are both so lovely, and a joint service is always very special.

A JUMBLE SALE TOMORROW!: There will be a jumble sale tomorrow, in Iden village hall, at 1pm, in aid of Iden Bowls Club. If anyone has books, bric-a-brac, clothes, or any kind of jumble [apart from electrical goods], also cakes and raffle prizes [which will be most welcome], if you ring Vicki Britton, [telephone 01797 280568], she will advise where to leave them.

IDEN AND DISTRICT NATURAL HISTORY SOCIETY: There will be a lecture entitled ‘Friend Or Foe, the Herring Gull’, by Richard Thompson, on 10th February, at 7.30pm in Iden village hall. These lectures are much enjoyed by nature-lovers, and cost £3, for visitors. Those wishing to become a member pay a minimum subscription fee of £14.

KNIT AND NATTER: There will be a session of ‘Knit And Natter’, in Iden village hall, from 2-4 pm, on Tuesday 14th February. Any type of knitting, or needlework can be carried out amongst friends, with plenty of natter thrown in!

MINIMALIST: When you think of the surface area of a cat, it’s quite clever to think that all they need for their ablutions is their own little pink tongue. It’s a rough tongue grant you, like being licked by sandpaper, and it certainly does the job, because rarely do we see a dirty cat do we? Whatever white bits they have, be it paws or little white chests, they always look as though their mum has been using Persil. Without the aid of a flannel, or a loofah, or the need to queue up for the bathroom, they finish washing after ten minutes or so, roll over and take a nap. No towels to fold, or shower to clean. They have minimum vocabulary too, just a meow really. A purr, can hardly be classed as vocabulary so no need for a Thesaurus, or anything more costly than a ping pong ball should they feel like a work out. If they feel hungry they just wander out to the kitchen where the ‘owners’ will have laid something on. Sleep is no problem either, they just doss down anywhere, and when they need affection, they’ll choose an elderly aunt with an ample lap. There is something restful about a cat isn’t there, and provided they have good owners, their lifestyle is to be significantly envied.

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

