THE VILLAGE ASSEMBLY: Iden’s Village Assembly took place on Thursday, March 30th, in the village hall. Ray Griffin chaired the meeting, and invited Councillor Keith Glazier, chairman of East Sussex Council, and Rother District Councillor Sally -Anne Hart, to speak. Keith Glazier gave an informative account of the council’s budget, and the way in which it is prioritised. Social care and health encompasses many issues, and in view of severe limitations in the budget their funding has to be ranked in order of importance. Health and well-being of the sick and vulnerable is of prime concern and many aspects which contribute to safety, such as potholes in the road, which are of significant importance can only be dealt with as funds allow. Keith explained that the hoped-for speed-indicator sign in Iden would not be sanctioned, as our death/severe injury ranking on the roads in Iden have fortunately in the past 10 years been nil. Keith also explained that potholes were repaired in order of severity. Sally-Anne Hart spoke of multifarous problems in Rother, intensified by budget cuts. Traffic management, the high-budget demands of homeless people, fly-tipping, funding for lifeguards in Camber, and ‘water safety propaganda’ were just a few .Sally-Anne spoke of wishing to promote tourist issues, and hopes that art and cultural groups will attract visitors. Ray Griffin thanked the many people who planted Iden’s daffodils, and said what a ‘fine show’ we’d had. Ray also spoke of our sadness at having recently lost some of our village stalwarts, Gwynneth Parsons, Peggy Spence, Pat Buckland, and Edith Carey. Last year’s rainfall has affected the playing field, making it water-logged. Grass-cutting has therefore been haphazard. We now have a new grass-cutting contract employed. Ray spoke of the professional advice the council had taken regarding tree-felling, for reasons of public safety, and the spread of ‘ ash-die-back disease’. Costly bat- surveys were done, only to find that we had no bats in the trees selected, but the fines for chopping down a tree inhabited by bats is monumental, therefore a survey was deemed necessary. We have saved our telephone box, which is good news, and it is now grade 2 listed. Sad news was the demise of the Garden Society. Ray thanked Morris and Yvonne Melcalf, and the committee for such hard work, after years of beautiful shows held at the Iden and Playden Garden Society’. Ray thanked the Footpath team who all work so hard, and the litter-pickers who help keep our village tidy. Jim Wood, Roy Campion and the ICE Team [Iden Community, Emergency Forum] were thanked for their input. Roy recently instigated a mock-up disaster in Iden, which made us all address village safety. Ray thanked John Hazelden for our new quarterly Iden magazine, which has been a great success. Donations at Iden Stores towards it’s publication would be appreciated, as local business support greatly helps, but does not quite cover the cost of publication. Beckley football team who use Iden’s playing field are welcome, and we would welcome yet more teams, to utilize the pitch. Last, but not least, Ray thanked Jim Wood , Michael Miller Paula Riley and John Hazelden, members of the Parish Council, and of course Mary Philo, our very efficient Parish clerk [thanks too Mary for providing tea and biscuits, and Gill Wood who served refreshments.] Ray also thanked Councillors Keith Glazier, Sally-Anne Hart, and Paul Osborne, for their invaluable presence at Council meetings. The guest speaker Greg Lee, Station Commander from, Fire And Rescue , Burwash, Broad Oak and Rye, spoke to us about fire safety. He plans for firefighters to make one stop drops into Parish Councils, to be made aware of people considered vulnerable, and in need of fire-safety checks. Greg said that fire deaths have halved nationally, and there is a drive through a linked agenda [NHS, Fire, and police], to uphold safety. Smoke alarms can be checked [new alarms are complete units, and have batteries that will last 10 years] Greg described Parish Councils, as the gateway to at-risk villagers, and he produced appropriate forms for people who would agree to a visit for fire- safety advice. Greg was pleased to announce a new fire chief Dawn Whittaker. Paula Riley , the Parish Councillor designated to the park’s play area said there was some money available for new equipment. Audience question time was varied and interesting. The meeting was lively and well-attended.

MANY THANKS FROM SUE WHITE: Firstly, Sue White [Silent Sue], and Tracy Barnett [Talking Tracy] , did a sponsored silence recently for ‘BACE’, the Gambian charity, which has been raising money for another classroom for the children of the Gambia. They would like to send a very warm thank you to everyone who donated, and are pleased to announce that they raised £1,200. Secondly, Sue White organised a jumble sale on Saturday 1st April, which raised a further £713 for BACE. Sue particularly wants to thank all the people who stepped forward to help her run the jumble sale, and the people who attended. It looks as though, thanks to everyone’s efforts, that classroom for the Gambian children will soon be up and running!

SAVE A LIFE: I.C.E [ Iden Community Emergency Forum], have arranged a comprehensive First Aid evening in Iden village hall, on Tuesday 18th April, at 7.30pm.Tuition, given by The ‘ Rother Responders’ [supported by SECAMB], include the Heimlich Manoeuvre, Strokes and serious bleeding, Basic life Support, and CPR, including the use of the defibrillator. Admission is free, and there will be refreshments.

EASTER CHURCH SERVICES: PALM SUNDAY [This Sunday] April 9th The congregation meet at the Old Hall by Iden Parish Church, at 9.30 am [unless raining] for the Procession of Palms, and the reading of the Passion Narrative.

11am Procession of Palms, and reading of The Passion Narrative at PLAYDEN Church.

TUESDAY 11th April--- Compline at Playden

Wednesday 12TH April---Compline at St Mary’s

MAUNDAY THURSDAY [April 13th]: Commemoration of The Last Supper and The Watch in Gethsemane, at Playden Church, at 7pm.

GOOD FRIDAY: At 12 noon, the ‘WALK OF WITNESS’ AT St Mary’s Rye

AND

2PM---At the Foot of the Cross---- at Iden Church

SATURDAY 15TH April----- BLESSING OF THE FIRST LIGHT , at 6pm PLAYDEN CHURCH.

EASTER SUNDAY—APRIL 16TH, AT-9.30AM------Family service at Iden Parish Church [ followed by coffee],

11AM Family Service, Playden Church [ followed by coffee]

FINE AND DANDY: Dandelions never seem to me to have a fair crack of the whip. They make very passable wine, have medicinal properties, and children, over the years have found blowing at their, little puff-ball clocks irresistible. I have a special place in my heart for dandelions. They are actually very pretty, especially seen en masse. Such a splash of yellow, and yet people look at them, dismiss them as weeds and go and get a trowel. True, they are weeds, and I sympathise with keen gardeners, but how would we like being the black sheep of spring flowers. People call them ‘wet the beds ‘ too because of their diuretic properties [How’s that for adding insult to injury] You can almost see them in their little yellow huddles, trying so hard to be accepted. How they would love to be valued in the same way as the same way as buttercups or celandines. I like them though, so at least they have one friend. I would [in human terms] invite them to a fondue, or give them my last Rolo. You can bet your bottom dollar that, every one of those little seeds from their delicate clocks are going to grow into a dandelion, whether we like it or not. Hell hath no fury like a dandelion scorned!

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please contact Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

