EXCUSES: We all let each other down now and again. Mostly inadvertently, I’m glad to say. Things like “Sorry I can’t make Monday, because I’m taking mum to the chiropodist, or “oh, I’m so sorry, I’m such an air-head, fancy forgetting your party”. We always smile and say “Oh for goodness sake, don’t give it another thought, but inside we feel disappointed. The seasons, however, our ever -reliable seasons give no such excuses. You don’t get Spring saying “sorry, I clean forgot”. It arrives in all it’s splendour like a true friend carrying a pot plant. The seasons are real troopers, aren’t they? A couple of weeks ago our trees were semi-barren, and now look at them [Have you ever seen anything quite so abundant?] When you think about it, Spring is predominately yellow isn’t it? Daffodils, Oil-seed Rape, Celandines, Dandelions, Forsythia, Gorse and the lovely Primrose. Now there’s a flower that’s so milky- pale and delicate [ it looks as though it could do with some iron and multi-vitamins], but it still turns up. Spring has not only attended the party, it’s brought everything with it [ a bit like a friend who brings crisps and wine and something for the children.], and when it’s run it’s course along will come Summer, dutiful Summer. What if Summer were just to put itself to bed with say‘ a summer cold’, there would be no picnics on the beach, no Summer barbecues, and no donkey rides. But thankfully that’s never going to happen!

A MEMORABLE LUNCHEON: On 10th April short-mat bowlers, all of whom bowl for Beckley Indoor Bowls [played at Northiam Village Hall], attended a lunch, with their partners, at the Brickwall Hotel in Sedlescombe. It was a vast hotel, beautifully run, and our meal was sumptuous. Bowlers from Iden, Beckley, Northiam, Peasmarsh and Cranbrook were all welcomed like one big family, and this was very much down to one special lady, Doreen Rolles, who organises this event every year. She was so kindly and relaxed, welcoming everyone individually. May I say thank you Doreen for your gift of consolidation. We all had a ball!

THE VILLAGE HALL A.G.M.: The Village Hall A. G. M. is on Tuesday 25th April at 7.30pm, in Iden Village Hall. All are welcome.

A SENSITIVE ISSUE: Tree-felling is a particularly sensitive issue. It’s one of those scenarios where we are damned if we do, and damned if we don’t, but if there is the slightest worry that a diseased tree might just fall on someone, then for health and safety reasons we must err on the safe side. I’m sure that no one would be hypercritical enough to allege that anyone would deliberately fell a tree. Most people, almost without exception place particular value on trees. It’s virtually a given empathy particularly in villages where beautiful trees are very much a shared pride. Recently a tree was felled at Iden Bowls Club. There had been increasing worry about a mushroom growth at it’s base known as honey fungus, it’s bark was diseased, and the whole length of the trunk was found to be black and rotten inside. Although on Bowls club property, so no permission had to be sought, the Bowls club asked if I would convey that the decision to fell the tree was not taken lightly. The tree in question was a particular favourite of the Bowls Club, so if there was any intimation that it was felled premeditatedly, it would make no sense at all. The club will of course be planting a tree to supplement the tree lost, although not in the diseased area .If anyone does have any queries they only need ask the bowls club directly.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a service of Holy Communion at Iden Parish Church this Sunday, at 9.30am.

PLEASE NOTE: Next Sunday, at 11am, April 30th will be a combined service at Playden Church [No service at Iden]

A THANK YOU FROM TERESA: Teresa Parsons, and the Iden Players, would like to thank everyone who came to their show ‘ Ship To Shore’, for their generosity. Even though there was less than a full house at both performances [51 in the afternoon], [48, in the evening], they still raised £115 FOR ‘The Friends Of Iden Church’, and St.Michael’s Hospice. Many thanks to those who donated raffle prizes, and bought, and sold raffle tickets.

THE RETURN OF JOHN AND GREG: Watching ‘Master Chef’ makes me feel so hungry that I have to go out and make a sandwich. I do enjoy seeing what the contestants decide to cook, but it does little for the waistline. I know, in a very small way from school-cookery exams, just how hard it is to cook while being scrutinised. I’d forget everything, and my bench looked as though there had been some kind of explosion. They all try so hard, all red-faced, rushing to place the last quenelle of pureed cauliflower, and these food -critics can be so sanctimonious [In the great scheme of things does it really matter if a carrot is a trifle piquant] I have to ask my husband which contestants have been knocked out because I watch the results from behind a cushion. Oh I love the programme, but I hate to see their disappointment when they are sent off. Of course if they were all equal we wouldn’t have a programme.” Come on, come on”, shouts Greg if they are two minutes late with the gravy. It’s all theatre, but if he shouted at me like that when I’d been slaving over a hot stove he’d be wearing the gravy [or jus, or whatever it’s called !]

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

