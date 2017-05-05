MANAGING MAN-FLU: At present my husband is going through man- flu, and I’m going through it too [ every step of the way] In a way it’s easier to have my own flu, but I’ve got used to managing his man-flu over the years. He never takes Paracetamol on his own initiative. He’d rather cough and sneeze and wheeze, but if I stand over him with the pills and a glass of water, and say “come on swallow these, I’m not having nonsense”, he’ll swallow them like a lamb. It’s a mix of Paracetamol , armchair pillows, honey and lemon, Olbus oil on a hanky, and linctus in hot water at bedtime, but the whole thing has to be stage-managed. Men, who are our for the most part our brave hunter gatherers do seem to fall apart during man-flu [Bless their cotton socks] However I shouldn’t mock, because this present flu has not been pleasant. As we age, health is a bit like being on a see-saw isn’t it? One goes down, and the other bobs up and nurses the other. We spend more time in hospital canteens than we do in Starbucks. In a nut shell it means that whichever one doesn’t have the gammy leg or the sniffles puts the kettle on.

COMMUNITY SPEED WATCH: I was asked to mention some recent findings during Community Speed Watch. For the past three weeks, Iden’s Speed Watch has been out recording cars driving over the limit. Anyone found to be speeding will get a letter from the Police [as part of ‘ Operation Crack Down’] and if this happens too many times to the same person, can result in prosecution. Approximately 40% of cars have been found to be speeding. The worst time is Between 5pm, and 6pm, when people are returning from work, so local traffic can be at fault, although of course anyone can use us as a thoroughfare. As a matter of conscience, we need to slow down in our village. The Police are also doing spot checks. Though Speed Watch, can be perceived by some as a nuisance, participants do give up their time, and their sole aim after all is to keep us all safe.

SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a Service of Holy Communion at Iden Parish Church, at 9.30am on Sunday.

THANK YOU FOR THE EASTER FLOWERS: Thank you to all the church flower ladies in Iden, who presented such a pretty Easter display. It’s never easy, deciding upon an arrangement, buying suitable flowers, and turning up at the Church with arms full of foliage, which however much you have, never seems enough, but people arranged and stitched, and wired and swept up, putting their own personality into each display. The smell of lilies hit us as we entered the church door. That pungent, spiritual smell, that is so indicative of Easter.

FRIENDS OF IDEN CHURCH A.G.M.: The A.G.M., OF Friends of Iden Church is on Monday 8th May, at 3,30pm, in the Old Hall.

ALSO ON MAY 8TH: There is a ‘Caring And Sharing’ Eucharist ,on Monday May 8th, at 7pm in Iden Parish Church. A talk entitled ‘The Disabled in India’, together with the service, is followed by refreshments. ‘Caring and Sharing’ is a charity based in East Sussex. All are very welcome.

THE PAROCHIAL PARISH COUNCIL: There is a meeting of The Parochial Parish Council, on Wednesday 10th May, at 7pm in the Old Hall.

LIFE IS JUST A BOWL OF CHERRIES!: Spontaneity can be a wonderful thing can’t it? Often the best things are bought on impulse, and I have always believed that if we see something that really takes our fancy, and we can conceivably afford it, we should buy it, because if we leave it too long it will be gone, and may linger forever as one of life’s regrets. Last week I saw a big red ceramic cherry in a shop window In Tenterden. It was the size of a football. It was unusual, and I thought how nice it would look on the kitchen cabinet. Also, someone once told me that the colour red was conducive to eating. [so in actual fact I should avoid it like the plague!] “I keep thinking about that cherry”, I said to my husband “What cherry” [he hadn’t noticed it] Anyway, the next day he said “I suppose we’d better go and buy that blessed cherry.” So he has heaps of Brownie points, and I keep having to glance at it while I’m peeling the veg. It’s so cheerful. The world is not full of ornamental cherries the size of footballs, and sometimes you just need to strike while the iron’s hot. It’s a real tonic to buy something which really delights us don’t you think? Because it just goes on giving!

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

