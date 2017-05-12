A SAD DAY FOR IDEN: Today [2nd May], as I write this, I have just heard of the sad death of Roy Campion. I know that many will feel Roy’s loss, because he was a special person. He was very well liked and respected. He was cheerful and exuberant, and very kind, but one of his most memorable characteristics is that he was extremely precise. Roy was a retired pilot, and like all pilots, he was exacting, and totally reliable. When he retired, he continued to be very aware that other people’s safety was paramount, and he became a productive member of I.C.E.[Iden Community Emergency Forum] Recently, he staged a mock-up scenario in the village hall, to help make villager’s aware of a possible emergency situation, should it occur on our doorstep. He was instrumental in helping arrange the recent ‘Save A Life’ session in Iden village hall. Roy was a Christian, he attended church, and volunteered his help at Iden Parish Church, in many ways. He was a genuinely lovely person. Roy’s wife Sue has our deepest sympathy, and will be in our thoughts and prayers. I feel sure that Roy, who spent his whole career with, other people’s security and well-being in his own vigilant hands, will be rewarded now, for his faith and commitment, sheltered in peace and safety. The very peace and safety he championed for us all .

THE PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: Ray Griffin, chairman of the Parish council opened the meeting by mentioning the death of Roy Campion, Robert [Bob ] Turk and Anne Turner. It was a sad prelude to the meeting. Ray Griffin was voted in for a second year as Chairman of the Parish Council, and Jim Wood was voted in as vice Chairman for a second year. The Council expressed their gratitude to Tony Stanton, for taking on another year as internal auditor. Councillors were asked if they would be willing to uphold their designated areas of responsibility for a further year, and all agreed. Ray called upon Paul Osbourne, Chairman of Rother District Council to speak. Paul thanked the Parish Council, and reminded us that voting for the local election would be on Thursday 4th May. He said that Coldharbour Lane is marked for road repairs. Councillor Sally- Anne Howes who had another Council engagement, asked Paul to mention the fuel policy, whereby, assistance with fuel cost is available, and can be granted to help those eligible. Paul conferred that young people who vote can be helping their own futures, by voting for whatever they feel are their own particular needs. Many young people don’t vote, but are actually the very people who should. There is to be a play-area inspection in June, in Iden’s playing field. Councillor Paula Riley, delegated to promote the safety and fun aspects of the play area, said that some Council money is to be spent upgrading certain aspects of the playground. The council briefed us on finance. Wise distribution of the council precept is a constant, and is debated at all meetings. A myriad of expenditure, both large and small is eeked out throughout the year. Recently purchased high-viz vests for roadside planting, litter -picking etc. is one such expenditure. More trees are to be planted in the playing field to replace the ones which were diseased. The fete committee need more volunteers. There are signs up at Iden Stores on whom to contact, in order to volunteer for any job, large or small. Thanks were given to all those who helped with litter -picking. The council said that ‘Pat’s Bench’, the bench to be erected in memory of the lovely Pat Buckland is to be placed by the side of Iden Stores, next to the post box. The next meeting will be on Tuesday 6th June, at 7.30pm, in Iden village hall.

ROBERT [BOB] TURK: Bob Turk from Iden has died after a long illness, Bob was born in Iden, and lived in Iden, until his latter years, when he moved to Wittersham. Bob was one of the last pupils at Iden school before it closed, was a member of the church choir, and had always been a keen gardener. He was very much a part of the ‘ Iden and Playden Gardening Society’, and donated a cup , ‘The Bob Turk’ cup to show his appreciation, and love of gardening. Bob will be sadly missed by his son Chris, daughter-in-law Tracy, and his two granddaughters, and by many friends who knew him.

Ann Turner: The news that Ann Turner has died will sadden many who knew her. Ann lived in Iden for many years, until she settled in Rye. She was a small, dainty person, and always smartly dressed. She was full of life and humour and a very staunch member of Rye Baptist church. Ann was a keen artist, and drew many fine animal-pictures. She was very much an animal lover. She had not enjoyed good health of late, but remained her buoyant self, helped always by her faith, which was very much a part of who she was.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a Service of Holy Communion, in Iden Parish Church , this Sunday, at 9.30am

FOR THOSE NEEDING DEMENTIA SUPPORT: For those families or individuals caring for people with dementia, there is a free, confidential service offered with a specialist ‘Admiral Nurse’. On Thursday 25th May, between 10am-4pm, you may ring Tilling Green Community centre to book a 45 minute appointment to discuss and receive advice on all aspects of care. This is a much-needed service, to help those bewildered by the stress and loneliness of caring for loved -ones with dementia. Please ring 020 76974317. TILLING GREEN COMMUNITY CENTRE, MASON ROAD, RYE TN317BE www.dementiauk.org

A COFFEE MORNING— ON BEHALF OF RYE HARBOUR SAILING CLUB: Rye Harbour Sailing Club are raising funds for refurbishment. There is a Coffee Morning, on Saturday 20th May, at Oxenbridge Farm, Wittersham Road, Iden TN317UY, from 10am-1pm. Admission £2.50 to include coffee, tea and cake. There will be art, craft, cakes, pottery, flower stalls and a raffle. [Should you wish to book a stall, please ring Gill Wood [ 01797-280208] or email [gwood @oxenbridge.com]. There are stunning gardens at Oxenbridge, and excellent views.

JUST A THOUGHT: This has not been a happy Village Voice to write. We have lost too many people from Iden lately, and it affects us all. It brings it home how inter-dependant we are in a small village, and how much we miss those that are no longer with us. People are very special, and in the rare times that we are at odds with each other, the only thing that really matters is kindness.

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

