A SENSE OF THE RIDICULOUS: Are any of you watching ‘The Durrells’ on Sunday night TV? It always makes me feel uplifted. It’s quaint, and funny, and for the hour that it’s on, it’s gentle humour, lovely views of Corfu, and the silly, but endearing antics of the Durrell family are pure joy. Like many manifestations of poetic licence, it teeters on the edge of plausibility, but that is it’s charm. Where has our sense of the ridiculous gone? [Probably drowned in a vat of political correctness.] No one is daft anymore. Nowadays humour seems to boil down to the wittering’s of the super-intelligent, or something crass. We need a little stupidity. I remember laughing at Morecombe and Wise, when they had Shirley Bassey descending the stairs in an evening gown, wearing an old boot, and the bit where they called Andre Previn Mr Preview, and Eric was trying to teach him to play the piano. It was as mad as a box of frogs, but it was just the sort of nonsense we needed to lift us out of the doldrums. I used to enjoy a Brian Rix farce too [did you?]. It would always begin with some distraught woman dashing across the stage shouting “Vicar”. The Vicar of course would be in the wardrobe with the cleaning lady without the slightest idea how he got there. It was totally crazy, but at least a bit of ‘crazy’ makes us smile.

IDEN’S OPEN GARDENS: On Sunday 11th June, Iden is opening it’s gardens to the public, revealing a feast of horticulture. From 11am-5pm adults and children can wander at will, discovering places to eat, model trains, plants, ponds, art for sale, and just observing how each participant has interpreted the plot surrounding their home. Entry is by map, which costs £5, and can be obtained from any participating garden. [accompanied children free]. This biennial event is organised by ‘Friends Of Iden Church’, raising funds for restoration and repair of All Saints church [registered charity number 1077576]. Iden is located just to the north of Rye, on the B2082. All are most welcome.

A CREAM TEA AFTERNOON: There will be a cream tea in Iden village hall, on Saturday 3rd June, from 2.30pm--5.30pm. All are welcome, for tea, cakes, scones and a friendly chat.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT: For those families supporting a loved-one with dementia, you may feel you need help and advice at this challenging time You may ring the ‘Tilling Green Community Centre’ on Thursday 25th May between 10am-4pm, to book an appointment with an Admiral Nurse, who specialises in dementia care [telephone 020 7697-4317] Tilling Green Community Centre is in Mason Road Rye, TN31 7BE.

A COFFEE MORNING TOMORROW: There is a coffee morning tomorrow [20th May], from 10 am-1pm, to raise funds for ‘Rye Harbour Sailing Club’., to be held at ‘Oxenbridge Farm’, Wittersham Road, Iden, TN317UY. Besides coffee, tea and cake, you can enjoy Art, Craft, Pottery, Cake and Flower stalls, a raffle and lovely views of the countryside in splendid gardens. Do come along, all are welcome.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a service of Holy Communion , at Iden Parish Church this Sunday, at 9.30am.

WONDER WHO: ‘ Ne’er Cast A Clout Till May Is Out’, is a saying written by someone [meaning don’t cast off warm clothing] I wonder who said it? I do what it says though [still wearing the vest and the frayed cardigan], and yesterday I was watching ‘Eggheads’ wrapped in a rug, because true to form, May has been chilly hasn’t it? I love to imagine who first puts these wonderfully apt sayings about, and how they get spread like the wind blowing a wing of sycamore. I like to imagine who it might have been, who was observant enough to make up those few words we still bander about today. A shepherd perhaps in a tied cottage with far too many children for his own good. I imagine them all sitting around the table, eating mostly bread. A large stone jar of hedgerow jam sits on the table. There is a wooden bowl full of stored cob nuts. The children wait patiently for the use of the one set of rusty nutcrackers. They are warned not to crack them with their teeth. There are apples and a few stray carrots which the children eat raw. They drink milk. The Shepherd’s wife prays each day for the safety of their one cow. One child, late to the table is wearing only a singlet. His father disapproves, of both his lateness and his attire. “ Ne’er cast a clout till May is out boy”, he says, and there you have it, a saying was born, and with so many children to pass it on, it spread through villages and towns like wildfire [it probably didn’t happen like that at all, but I still like to imagine it was my shepherd!]

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

