ANYONE WHO HAS A HEART: Ornamental hearts have become a bit of an institution haven’t they? Seen everywhere in shops and on market stalls, they are fashioned from wood, plastic, metal or china, or decorated in jewels and pearls. Hearts of all shapes and sizes have become a popular item of décor in many homes. People sleep on heart-shaped pillows, drink from heart-embossed mugs, knock on doors with heart-shaped knockers, and serve their roast potatoes from heart-shaped dishes. Hearts are friendly. There is something so allowable and homely about them. Just one here and there seems to say ‘welcome, I’m glad you’ve come’. Someone, somewhere thought to fashion the shape of a heart, which although only roughly anatomical [devoid of it’s valves and blood vessels, and sinoatrial node etc], speaks of love and caring. The heart has become a symbol of emotion. My heart skipped a beat, It broke my heart, you have my heart-felt sympathy, my heart was in my mouth, she wears her heart on her sleeve”- all very strong emotional messages. Of course some people avoid hearts like the plague. Too many, and we are bordering on the hackneyed, but one or two strategically placed say, “welcome to my humble abode” like nothing else can, and unlike many fads and crazes, the heart is determined to stick around, reminding us that anyone who has a heart in their home is bound to make us a cup of tea!

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a service of Holy Communion, in Iden Parish Church, at 9.30am, on Sunday.

IDEN’S OPEN GARDENS [THIS SUNDAY]: All are welcome to come and visit ‘Iden’s open Gardens’ this Sunday [11th June], from 11am -5pm. This biennial treat, not only portrays the best of Iden Gardens, but you will discover places to eat, model trains, and water features, and there will be plants and art to purchase. Entry fee is £5 for adults [accompanied children are admitted free] Entry is by map, available at one of the participating gardens. Proceeds go to Iden Parish Church, for repairs and restoration. Iden is just to the north of Rye, on the B2082.

THE PUB QUIZ!: On every third Wednesday of the month, ‘The Bell’, at Iden have a quiz, which begins at 7.30pm. Some combine this with a meal beforehand, and some come only for the quiz and a few drinks, but it makes for a pleasant, fun evening. All are welcome. No one minds if we don’t know the answers, it’s just an enjoyable get-together.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Volunteers are needed for the Iden Fete, which is on Saturday 29th July. There are numerous jobs still available, including running stalls, helping serve refreshments in the Pavilion, setting up, and taking down stalls before and after the fete, providing cakes for the cake stall etc. All help will be gratefully received, so please come forward and help, on this all-important day. Please ring Vicky, [telephone 01797-280-242], or email---- idenfete@gmail.com, if you are able to help.

OKAY TO MAKE THE TEA NOW M’LADY?: I’m here, writing the ‘Village Voice’, and in comes my husband with the hoover. “Sorry to disturb you Madam, but I must get this done”, he says, pretending to be overworked [and underpaid] Best to ignore him. I move my feet so he can do under the desk. “You can never do too much for a good Guvnor”, he says, keeping up the façade “and as I pass by the kitchen, would Madam like a cup of tea?” [cheeky beggar!] I pretend to be unmoved by his feigned subservience “That would be very nice”, I say, “and while you’re at it a Jammie Dodger would be lovely”. A woman with a hoover, just gets on and hoovers, but a man with a hoover has that ‘Mr hospital corners, look at me running around with the vacuum look’. There will be a blow by blow account of how he’s pulled out all the furniture, making my forty odd years of hoovering seem a little like ‘Please see me after school, there is room for improvement’. However, I am grateful. Never look a gift horse in the mouth. I Pile on the praise and help myself to another Jammie Dodger. Mr ‘Hospital Corners ’ is now loading the dishwasher. Pretty soon I’ll be surplus to requirements!

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

