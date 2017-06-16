UP HILL AND DOWN DALE: With all that’s going on in Britain at the moment, if we take time out to escape the radio, the TV, and the newspapers, life goes on pretty much as before. Concentrate on the Roses, glorious as usual, and the mint coming up between the paving stones. Drive out , and we see comforting signs of normality .A line of washing here and there, shirts and pillow cases billowing out. Shirtsleeves waving in the breeze. “Hung parliament, what hung parliament is that dear” they seem to be saying. The cows are unconcerned, the sheep couldn’t care less, and the fields of corn have seen it all before. The thing about escaping the medium is that it allows our thoughts to have an airing, to wander at will, uphill and down dale without having to clock on or report to anyone. It helps us to forget what’s going on, and permit our feelings to meander down river, our thoughts drifting way past 10 Downing Street. Whatever happens by way of government in the next few months, one thing is sure. Mrs Brown at number three will still hang her washing out, and the roses will still go on blooming!

IDEN PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: Ray Griffin chaired the meeting on Tuesday 6th June. He expressed his sadness at the death of Nick Ramus, who until recently, was very much a valued stalwart at Parish council meetings. Councillor Michael Miller, who knew Nick well gave a short address about all that Nick had done for the Iden and Rye area. Michael said that his thoughts were specifically with Nick’s wife Julie and their family. Nick Ramus’s funeral was attended by family and close friends. There will be a gathering in memory of Nick, at Playden Oast, on 8th July, so that many can remember Nick, who was such a caring pillar of our society. Ray Griffin also welcomed back Keith Glazier, chairman of East Sussex Council for a further four years in office. Keith is also joint chair of ‘ EAST SUSSEX BETTER TOGETHER’ [ESBT],which combines the efforts of the Council, with emergency services and health care workers, to give maximised social and health care. Keith said that the council are working on a strategy to improve road surfaces, hoping to make pothole repairs lasting and more cost effective. Councillor Paul Osbourne, said a few words about Nick Ramus, and added that all donations in Nick’s memory would go to the ‘RURAL ROTHER TRUST’. Paul gave Councillor Sally Anne Howe’s apologies. Sally Anne had another meeting to attend. Other items on the agenda were that New Bridge is in the process of being strengthened, the telephone box by ‘The Bell’ is in need of some paint and sprucing up, and that Iden’s new ‘grass cutting’ team were doing a good job. Councillor John Hazelden said that the playing field landscape has improved, and it was reported that the fingerpost near Reader’s Lane needs refurbishment due to a fungal growth. Our Parish Clerk Mary Philo attends meetings regarding the Council and relevant law, and said she would be happy to annotate applicable passages to heighten understanding of the ‘whys and wherefores’ of council policy. Ray Griffin added that Iden had been seen last week on’ Escape to The Country’ which presented Iden very favourably. The next Parish Council Meeting will be on Tuesday 4TH July, at 7.30pm, in Iden village hall.

MANY THANKS TO ALL WHO OPENED THEIR GARDENS: Iden Open gardens last weekend was a resounding success as usual. Preparing for such an event is no mean feat, and requires hours of planning, digging, cutting back, watering, feeding the soil, and no end of weeding. It doesn’t happen without hard work. Mostly it was the usual gardening devotees, whose expertise we have come to rely on. Proceeds went to Iden Parish Church, for repairs and upkeep, something the whole village can be grateful for. The way people interpret a garden is always varied, and is what makes the Open gardens so special.

A BONSAI EXPERT IN OUR MIDST: Ken Fairhall epitomises a gardener. He may have retired, but he still lives and breathes the many secrets of the garden. To talk to Ken about gardening is to listen to the master. During Iden’s Open Gardens’ Ken showed a fine array of Bonsai trees at the front of his house, a hobby which still keeps him as green- fingered as ever. Ken tended many gardens in the Iden area during his career, and taught school children about the delights of growing plants. There is something peaceful and appreciative about the way a gardener views the world, and Ken has both attributes in abundance.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There is a Service Of Holy Communion in Iden Parish Church, this Sunday at 9.30am.

PAT’S BENCH: People in Iden who knew Pat Buckland as a friend, are invited to attend a small handover ceremony, in which a bench in Pat’s honour is offered to the village, as a place to sit and remember Pat and enjoy Iden at a very focal point, outside Iden Village Stores. Pat so enjoyed being at the hub of the village, so that seems a perfect spot. Pat’s daughter Mandy, and son in law Paul are very kindly laying on a toast and some nibbles to give the ceremony the festive feel Pat would appreciate, so do come along at 12 midday on 24th June, meet by the shop and join Mandy and Paul, and raise a glass to Pat.

ONE MORE LEFT: Isn’t it nice to discover that there is still one more gulp of tea in a cup, and one more pickle in a jar. What it boils down to is that no matter how insignificant, the human race has trouble coping with endings. There is something about ampleness that sits well with us all. We aren’t equipped to watch things dwindle. When I do the household flowers, the first day I walk around like a ‘pleased as punch’ Constance Spry, but every day the flowers fade and become a little less appealing [it’s not nice at all is it?]. Daffodils are the worst, they are so glorious en masse, but when they die we are left with a crowd of Wordsworth’s not so golden daffodils. We go shopping, and the larder is full, the freezer is full, and the fridge looks mighty pleased with itself, but in a day or two we are scratching around toasting the last crust of bread [who eats it all?] Everything carries with it a sense of loss [even a giant-sized Marmite] We should all learn to be more like a gorilla in the zoo, and throw our last banana skin over our shoulder with gay abandon---With no sense of loss whatsoever!

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.