I’M THE GORSE---OF COURSE: Some people, get a bit muddled as to which shrub is Gorse, and which is Broom. That is to do them both a bit of a disservice, because although both hail from the pea family, they are similar, yet so dissimilar that you would hardly sit them at the same table. Gorse, so they say smells of cocoanut, and Broom of vanilla [nothing separates two sisters more than a choice of perfume!] Gorse appears to be by far the most devil -may-care, the wild one of the two, with that prickly, ‘touch me if you dare’ appearance. It provides a source of stability for animals, insects and birds, and grows prolifically, offering otherwise empty patches of barren ground a profusion of glorious yellow flowers [Britain is grateful for it’s excess because it hides a multitude of sins]. An old country saying is that when Gorse is out of flower, kissing is out of fashion. Broom tends to be a sleeker, more lady like shrub. It’s flowers are generally larger and looser, and a slightly brighter yellow, sometimes tinged with a little bit of red [it dresses with a tad more style]. It blooms for a shorter period too, like someone invited to stay but determined not to outstay it’s welcome [whereas Gorse shacks up and refuses to budge for much of the year]. I’m sure like most sisters these two shrubs both celebrate and are irritated by each other’s disparity, but their sap is so infinitely thicker than water that they choose to take up root near each other whenever they can!

MANY THANKS TO MORRIS AND YVONNE!: Morris Metcalf was the chairman of The Iden and Playden horticultural Society, until it was sadly disbanded due to lack of members. Yvonne Metcalf was one of it’s stalwart committee members, and both have this gift of getting optimum beauty from their own garden, while encouraging others through their joint enthusiasm. Who better then to organise Iden Open Gardens, which Morris ably accomplished this year. Morris and Yvonne, once more joined forces, opened their field for parking, marching out putting up signs, and performing the myriad of organisational tasks which made the ‘Open Gardens’ such a success. The whole day made £2655, which will all go towards the ongoing cost of repairs to Iden Parish Church. Morris and Yvonne asked me to thank all those who opened their gardens, and all the welcome visitors. As a background, the whole of Iden looked well-trimmed and splendid. Morris keeps bees, is on the Footpath Committee, and is a keen sailor. Both he and Yvonne are permanently ensconced in Iden’s countryside [A proper, Mr and Mrs ‘Garden and hedgerow!’ ]

PAT’S BENCH: Tomorrow [24th June] at 12 noon, friends of Pat Buckland are invited to meet outside Iden Stores, in order to raise a glass to Pat, and to welcome the bench dedicated to Pat’s memory. There will be a toast and some nibbles, and Pat would love the thought of people gathering together to admire her bench set right in the centre of her beloved Iden. Pat’s daughter Mandy and son -In -law Paul welcome you all to join them.

A PERFECT HOEDOWN!: On Saturday 17th June, Jim and Gill Wood, opened their lovely rustic barn for a barn dance, the proceeds of which went to Rye Harbour Sailing Club, and Iden Parish Church. ‘The Bell ‘at Iden provided the food, [a suitable summery ploughman’s supper] Check shirts and check tablecloths lent a ‘Rodeo feel’ to the proceedings. Many thanks to Paula Riley for organising the food, and to Alan Riley and Chris Turk, who managed the bar. To Tracy Turk and Jenny Sutton, who served the food, many thanks, and to all the members of the sailing club who helped. The whole evening went with a swing, helped by glorious weather, and people were only too pleased to ‘Strip the Willow’ to the Isle Of Oxney’s Barn Dance Band.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a service of Holy Communion in Iden Parish Church, on Sunday, at 9.30am.

SOUNDS OF SUMMER: Having the windows open really does bring the outside in doesn’t it, enabling summer to share it’s sounds. Winter is so much more cloistered. I love hearing people pass by and traffic pass by, signs of life and purpose. Being fairly nocturnal, I even enjoy hearing a lorry whizzing by at night. I may only be propped up on a pillow, but there is something of the camaraderie between me and that lorry driver [be it only momentary] People pass by on summer afternoons carrying ice cream from Iden Stores. [ice cream brings out the jolliest side of a group of people doesn’t it?] Ball games in the park are not just played in summer, but heard being played, as are Hopscotch and skipping games, and the thwack and grunt of a would be Andy Murray giving it some ‘welly’. There is nothing nicer than hearing other people barbecuing late into the evening either, even if you are only a voyeur [the one without a sausage] The light evenings are so much more fun and blasé than winter’s dictatorial curfew. “Okay I’ll give you an extra five minutes “summer evenings seem to say, but five minutes and no more [like someone’s mother extending bedtime]. I love summer don’t you? It’s just so open-hearted and permitting. Even the moon appears a little early sometimes, just to catch a bit of the action!

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

