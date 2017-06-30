DREG-END SUPPERS: When I open frozen chips or sweetcorn, I always keep a daft little amount in the packet, kidding myself that we are cutting back on the carbohydrates [I may as well use the lot, because after a month or two I have all kinds of oddments in the freezer, no use to man nor beast] So, every now and again we have a dreg-end supper, a hotchpotch of oddments that don’t go together, and wouldn’t be seen dead in each other’s company under normal circumstances. A couple of stuffing balls, four misshapen hash browns, half a pizza, some onion rings, six spring rolls, a dozen or so chicken dippers and a broccoli spear. I dot them all with butter, sprinkle them all with a little grated cheese, stick them in the oven, and tell my husband that like it or lump it we are having a use-up day. Mind you, with a few tomatoes, a lemon wedge, and a sprig of parsley, this whole unrelated plateful looks almost edible and I can open the freezer door without feeling sorry for a left-over chicken dipper. “That was handsome!, my husband always says about any kind of leftover [particularly if it oozes cholesterol]. There is something almost virtuous isn’t there about using up a lonely little broccoli spear?

OH HOW PAT WOULD HAVE LOVED IT: On 24th June, Iden residents gathered in front of Iden Stores, as Mandy, Paul and Stephen [Pat Buckland’s family] hosted a small ceremony to unveil a bench in Pat’s memory. [It’s a very beautiful bench], and where else in England would villagers gather to party, midday, in front of their local store. It wasn’t a sad occasion, it was a happy [Pat type occasion], where people enjoyed each other’s company, and remembered Pat, and raised glass to her. There was food, lots of it, made by Paul, and some donated by the shop. [anyone who hasn’t tried Chris’s home-made cheese straws hasn’t yet lived] The wine was donated by the Iden Parish Council. Michael Miller gave a moving, yet uplifting speech, which encapsulated Pat’s love of the village and everyone in it. Michael spoke about Pat’s many kindnesses. As usual this sweet, thoughtful ceremony helped us re-connect, as all Iden functions seem to do, and Pat was very much there in spirit, no doubt giving one of her lovely impromptu smiles. Mandy and Paul wish to thank everyone for their support.

THE BARN DANCE AT OXENBRIDGE: Last week I wrote about the barn dance at Oxenbridge, hosted by Jim and Gill Wood, in their beautiful barn. It was a knee-slapping ‘hoedown’, which had us dancing, and then moseying on back to a rustic table to enjoy a lovely cheese and ham ploughman’s supper provided by ‘The Bell’ [our local watering hole and ‘chuckwagon’!] Dancing to the ‘Isle of Oxney Barn Dance Band’, it was altogether a fun evening, and Jim Woods asked me to convey gratitude to all who helped. The evening made £940, to be shared between Rye Harbour Sailing Club, and Friends of Iden Church.

FAMILY SERVICE: This Sunday, at Iden Parish church, at 9.30am, it’s family service, so everyone is welcome.

LET’S TALK ABOUT THE WEATHER: What would there be to talk about at the bus stop, or in the queue at Sainsbury’s, if we couldn’t talk about the weather? It’s a scary thought that we might have to find some other middle of the road topic that affects us all equally. Reams of conversation can be had with perfect strangers about extremes of temperature. In a moment people’s secrets are exposed “It was so hot, I got up and made myself hot chocolate at 3am, and watched Netflix for an hour [now you know that the woman emptying a dozen tins of cat food from her trolley has Netflix, and not only that she has a cat] “ My husband snores so in this heat” you reply, and now she knows you have a husband that snores [Thank God neither of you work for MI5, because all cover would be blown!] “We keep the electric blanket on all night [winter conversations now] My feet were frozen, even in bed socks. I suffer from poor circulation” [all this divulged by someone you’ve never clapped eyes on before] but talking about the weather makes waiting for the bus more bearable, and at the checkout it allows the assistant time to add on petrol points. It’s a catalyst for cosy chats. It makes us friendly.” Have a Polo”, we might just say. “Oh I don’t mind if I do, I love a mint” [such camaraderie, all because the temperature is below zero and she’s taken to wearing bed socks!]

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

