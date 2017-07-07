KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON!: With the impending construction of a new sewage pipe, we Iden folk are going to have to alter our routes for six weeks. It is going to be inconvenient [a nightmare until we adjust to it] but hey, it’s not the end of the world. Once we choose a new route to, ‘The Bell’ pub, ‘Iden Stores’ and ‘Iden Parish Church, ‘ it won’t be so bad, as all will be open for business as usual with a welcoming smile. We often have diversions in this area, and we just take an alternate route [it’s all down to these men in hard hats digging holes in the road like Bernard Cribbins], but just think, a brand new sewage pipe that should be good for the next fifty years [a eureka moment]. All will be well, and any inconvenience will soon be forgotten .We just need to support our Church and our Pub, our Stores and our hairdresser as usual, because they are our mainstays, our refuge from the storm, and we need to consider them at this time. They need to survive, so that they continue to be able to serve us.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR IDEN FETE. CAN YOU HELP?: Iden Fete is on Saturday July 29th, and the fete committee badly need helpers to perform a host of different tasks to help make Iden Fete a success. Please help if you can, it will be much appreciated. Please ring Vicky [telephone 01797-280-242, or email—idenfete@gmail.com] as soon as possible if you can be of assistance. Cakes are also needed for the cake stall. Iden Fete is renowned for being big, colourful and everything a fete should be. Iden may be small, but it’s fete is monumental.

A SPRUCED- UP PHONE BOX: Iden’s phone box, near ‘The Bell’ has had a paint, and a face-lift. We are fortunate to have not only a working phone box in the village, but an original, old-fashioned kind which lends itself to the history of Iden. There is something so brave about the colour red. Red buses, pillar boxes and phone boxes have long been the beacons of England, and our phone box is once again a bobby-dazzler!

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a service of Holy Communion in Iden Parish Church this Sunday, at 9.30am.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT FLIES?: How do flies know when the weather changes, and it’s time to invade every household. A couple of days of warm weather, and there they are buzzing around in that anxious way they have as though they’ve lost a pound and found sixpence, and why do they always die on a window sill, lying there with their little legs in the air, when five minutes before they were perfectly fine. I can only surmise they fly into a window pane and knock themselves out. Do they perhaps have a suicide wish? Sometimes they do go through a period of frenzied buzzing, as though they really can’t stand any more. Company arrive, and the first thing they spy is a dead fly on the window sill. [it’s so off-putting when you’re trying to appear the ‘Martha Stewart’ of all housewives]. Then of course there is always one in the bedroom at night, snooping around like crazed detective looking for something to land on [usually on the rim of the night-time water glass] so we can’t drink that any more. “Oh, there’s a fly been on it”, my mum would say, “they carry all kinds of bacteria” [out would go a perfectly lovely Yorkshire pudding if a fly landed on it]. We tend to fear what our mother’s fear, so flies become something nasty and heinous, when in fact they are rather beautiful in their bright blue regalia, their little front legs crossed as though they are about to do the military two-step. Maybe we should give them a wider birth. Certainly I know little about them. Honestly, Where on earth is Chris Packham when you need him [Tied up with ‘Spring Watch’ no doubt, but he would know]

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

