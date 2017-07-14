I LIVE HERE!: Rye market is a ‘buzzing little place isn’t it, especially during holiday times. Some days there is almost a carnival atmosphere about it .I nearly always come back with things I hadn’t planned on buying. I searched the pet-tent this week for some ‘visiting toys’ for a new kitten we have in the family. Coach-loads of people visit our market, and they tend to stand right in the middle of the path, or saunter aimlessly, while we locals charge ahead with a sense of ownership and purpose. It’s a great place for bits and bobs, a tent on the end full of very reasonable biscuits, a metre or two of pretty oilcloth for the kitchen table, some concealer stick on the make-up stall, books and olives and bread sticks, and all kinds of tools and gardening gloves. It’s cheap and cheerful with the emphasis on cheerful. Most people are holiday-makers in brand new trainers, and I long to stand in the middle of the market call out in a proud ‘speaker’s Corner’ kind of way, “I live here, I don’t need to come here by coach. Here I am every day of the week, sandwiched between the sea and glorious countryside, and I only need go up the hill to a little place called Iden and I’m home!

IDEN PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: The meeting was chaired by Ray Griffin, who said apologies were received from Keith Glazier, Chairman of East Sussex Council. Councillor Michael Miller, said that Keith helped us, by arranging for the timing of the new Iden sewage pipe to be delayed, to accommodate the Iden Fete on 29th July. Councillor Sally-Anne Hart, from Rother District Council, spoke about the seven deaths which have occurred recently in Camber, two in July, 2016, and five in August 2016.The verdicts were recorded as ‘death by misadventure’. Sally Anne attended the first day of the inquest. There is no legal duty for local authorities to provide lifeguards, and no blame was attached, but these sad deaths, like any disturbing deaths, instigated new legislature and guide lines. Education in schools on water safety is a particularly relevant preventative measure, such as the School Swimming Review Group , which seeks to ascertain that pupils leave school having met a safe standard of swimming as a life skill. Future management of beaches should take in pre-arrival knowledge of the dangers of the sea, future climate changes, and changing population profiles. Improved communication with the public is to be of particular concern. Following these tragic deaths, Rother District Council, immediately set up a ‘Beach And Water Safety Group’, and helped by the RNLI, and ‘The Swim Safe Scheme, set up by the ‘Amateur Swimming Association, this tragedy has received every consideration, and will continue to be an ongoing health and safety issue. It is noteworthy that our Parish Clerk, Mary Philo has been providing members of the council and their audience with a synopsis of background knowledge on points of council- discussion, which do help make things clearer [so thanks and good on you Mary]. Rother District Councillor Paul Osbourne discussed the forthcoming road closure due to the construction of Iden’s new sewage pipe. All agreed that together with the ultimate road-resurfacing, it will be a trying time. Particular thought went to ‘The Bell’, and ‘Iden Stores.’ We need to encourage their custom, as they are vital they are to the village. The Parish Council were happy to pay the wine bill for the small ceremony recently, welcoming a bench in Pat Buckland’s memory Everyone agreed that the bench outside Iden Stores is a particularly fine one. Councillor Paula Reilly commented on how well our new grass-cutters were tending the verges. Morris Metcalf said how much better the village phone box looks after it’s new paint-job and Councillor John Hazelden, said we should all try to use it a least occasionally, to guarantee it’s retention. As usual, the meeting brought together the unity of the village, and relevant concerns. There will be no August meeting, but the next meeting is on Tuesday, September 5th, at 7.30pm, in Iden village hall.

IDEN FETE DAY IS ALMOST HERE!: Iden Fete is on Saturday 29th July, and considering the size of our village, it is quite monumental ----BUT---- HELP IS NEEDED with all kinds of jobs to ensure it’s continued success. If anyone is willing to lend a hand with the many facets of fete day, please ring Vicki [the fete secretary] telephone 01797 280242, or email idenfete@gmail .com

ALSO---- As you all know, BARGAINS GALORE raises a lot of fete money each year, and clothing, bric-a-brac, toys, books, shoes, handbags [you name it], are needed for this popular explosion of second hand goods. SO--- PLEASE RING Carol Bourne [telephone 01797-280464], or Chris Slater—[ telephone 01797-280467] if you can donate items. Everything [apart from electrical goods] will be gratefully received .

CAKES ARE REQUIRED: Cakes, jams, pastries etc. are needed for the fete’s cake stall. Cakes will be sold from 1pm onwards. The actual fete opens at 1pm, but the BOOT FAIR, tends to open earlier

FOR ENQUIRIES REGARDING BOOT- FAIR PITCHES FOR THE FETE: Please ring Rae Bark [telephone 01797-364488] if you wish to book a pitch. The boot fair is a popular addition to the fete, and from early morning, all day long is a very buzzing affair.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a Service of Holy Communion in Iden Parish Church, at 9.30am this Sunday

PRECIOUS LITTLE MARROW: We are not seasoned gardeners in this household. No one would want to visit us during ‘Open Gardens’, but I have to say we are improving. Some very acceptable Hydrangeas have kindly sprung up, and now we have a Buddleia. It may not seem much to some, but to us it’s like having produced a protegéé. Then, to crown it all my husband came into the kitchen bearing a large marrow, with the same kind of pride as a new father showing off an infant in a receiving blanket.” Oh my God, it’s beautiful “, I said, and set about doing it justice. It deserved so much more than just a quick boil. [I love marrow, but it can be bland can’t it?] It peeled so easily, and its little trough of seeds came away like wads of cotton wool. I lined it’s cavern with cheese, butter, mince, onions, herbs and garlic, and covered it in a blanket of sliced tomato. it looked a little overwhelmed by such attention, [Marrows tend to be slightly anti-social, choosing to hide away, deep down under it’s foliage like a party- pooper]. It wasn’t like eating a supermarket marrow, there was something very personal about it. Propagation is mystical and amazing isn’t it? and as I’ve learnt recently it is perfectly possible to fall in love with a marrow!

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

