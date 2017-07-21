ANYONE FOR TENNIS?: There are not many things which promise free [ well, seemingly free] unadulterated joy like watching Wimbledon. Tennis fans are happily glued to the box for Wimbledon fortnight, absolutely in their element. A cup of tea and a bun, and a comfortable armchair, and that’s summer sorted for half the country. I like to see the players wipe their faces on a towel, have a glug of bottled water and eat a banana. It seems so little to ask for after they’ve slogged away, and with all the money they earn, such pared-down necessities, and a little sit down are all these super-human souls need to play on. The whole world seems to stand still as they serve. Royalty, actors, heads of state and Joe ordinary are united in their thrall. Life has a tendency to just putter along doesn’t it, but Wimbledon fortnight has an air of combustible excitement. Anyone who doesn’t appreciate this annual slice of sporting entertainment, this fest of strawberries and cream, this spectacle that is England at it’s most traditional –well all I can say is ‘they cannot be serious! ‘

IDEN FETE: Okay, so only one week to go before Iden Fete. The date and time is 1pm, on Saturday, 29th July. Usually, [please God] the weather is good, and the whole day epitomises summer, with lashings of food, rides for the children, Bargains Galore, all kinds of stalls, cream teas in the pavilion, a marching band, sideshows and a boot fair.

HELPING WITH THE FETE: Anyone who is willing to help in any way with the fete, please ring Vicki [the fete secretary] telephone 01797-280242, or email idenfete@gmail.com

BARGAINS GALORE: Clothing, bric-a-brac, books and toys, are still needed for Bargains Galore, which makes a lot of money for the fete. Anything apart from electrical goods is welcome. Please ring Carol Bourne [telephone 01797-280464], or Chris Slater [telephone 01797-280467] if you have anything to donate.

CAKES ARE REQUIRED: If anyone is willing to donate a cake, pastries, jams etc. for the cake stall, it will be much appreciated.

BOOT -FAIR SPACES FOR FETE DAY: If anyone would like a boot-fair space, please ring Rae Bark [telephone 01797-364488]

CHATER’S CHALLENGE AT IDEN BOWLS CLUB: On Saturday, 15TH July, Iden Bowls Club held their annual ‘Chater’s Challenge ‘, an inter-club competition, which was won, once again by Matt Bell. Geoffrey Chater presented the cup, and gave his usual, warm, encouraging speech. This year the proceeds went to ‘PILGRIMS HOSPICES’, in Canterbury, in memory or Lucilla Perks, the much- loved daughter of Dave Tyrrell, and his wife Joan. Dave is a much-loved member of the club, and each member felt so sorry for his loss. Condolences go to Dave and Joan, and their family.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a Service of Holy Communion, in Iden Parish Church, this Sunday, at 9.30 am.

ST. MICHAEL’S FETE PLAYDEN: Tomorrow, from 11am-3pm, St. Michael’s Church is holding it’s annual fete. Please do come along and enjoy the day. Everyone is welcome.

ON SECOND THOUGHTS: Do any of you ever experience Déjá vu? It’s a strange, weird sensation isn’t it, to be caught in a scenario you feel you have been through before? Slightly creepy in fact, yet surprisingly comforting, and just when we feel we know what is coming next, the moment passes, and I always feel like chasing after it, and saying “hang on just a cotton- picking minute, where do you think you’re going, leaving me in the lurch like this”? Apparently, because of it’s fleeting nature it’s been difficult for scientists to ascertain why it occurs, but lo and behold, they have managed to trigger déjá vu in a lab situation, and it’s thought that it’s our brains checking on their own memory. Our minds are nothing more than glorified storage boxes when you think about it, so I suppose it’s no wonder a little leakage occurs now and again. Thank God for our senses, and our memories, which permit such recall. It’s wonderful the way the smell of tar in the road, the taste of basil say, or a piece of music can transport us to happier, more joyful times. I smell fresh mint, and I’m right back in my Grannies kitchen. She treated her mint with patience and reverence, chopping it in a time [an era] when life was not such a rat-race, and there was no need to hurry. No matter how hard I try my mint sauce is never as good, and my sauce-boats never have quite the same old-English charm!

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please contact Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

