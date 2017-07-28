TOMORROW IS IDEN FETE DAY: Iden fete is renowned for being a day of unbridled excitement. Our playing field is unrecognizable as the rectangle of green it normally is, awash with stalls, children’s rides, all kinds of wonderful edibles, and you name it. So let’s take stock of what is on offer!

When does the fete start?-----At 1pm.

When does the fete finish----when the last burger is consumed, and the last ice cream licked down to that tiny bit of wafer.

Is there a Pimms stall?-----Of course there’s a Pimm’s stall.

Is there a bouncy castle?---For the kids, need you ask?

Are there cream teas?----You bet your bottom dollar there are there cream teas--- just head for the pavilion

Are there burgers and hot dogs?--- Just sniff the air and smell the fried onions

Are there bargains ?-----What!, With ‘bargains galore’ and a boot sale---- I should hope so!

Is there a cake stall?-----Yes, the W.I. is, as usual selling cakes, pastries and jams from 1pm onwards.

Dog show?----Yes , and a dog agility class-----the whole caboodle

Falconry?------[ Yes- a little bird told me there will be falconry]

Parking?-----Yes-Michael Miller is kindly allowing use of his field once again.

Will there be beer?----Yes, a pint of ale on a hot summer’s day---perfect

Sandwiches?-----All kinds---in the pavilion

A band?----A regular foot-tapper! Dance to your heart’s content!

Are you welcome?----Indeed you are----bring a hat [ it’s bound to be sunny], and a big bag [ who knows you may buy a lampshade or a hydrangea]

Ice cream?---Gallons of the stuff!

Will it be fun?-----Now come on , what do you think?

It’s going to be blooming marvellous!

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a Service of Holy Communion this Sunday, a shared service between Iden and Playden, held in Iden Parish Church, at 9.30 am .Coffee will be served afterwards in the Old Hall.

ST. MICHAEL’S DID VERY WELL: St.Michael’s fete made £1, 315. Many thanks to all who supported it, and all those who helped.

TALES OF THE RIVERBANK: Last week, my husband and grandson went fishing at New Bridge. I don’t fish [I’m not partial to maggots] They went two days running, and they wanted to keep a container of maggots in the fridge overnight. [Sometimes I think men are from another planet] Anyway, the answer was ‘no’ [ heaven knows where maggots have been] It was lovely sitting by the riverbank, reading, and enjoying the occasional ‘plop’ of an over-zealous fish. All along both sides of the river were lily-pads [little landing- stages for frogs] Yellow buds of water lilies dotted the river’s edge, standing straight and tall like belisha beacons. Species of wild, river- bank flowers, gave splashes of colour, and there was an overall smell of Meadow Sweet. A weeping willow dangled its branches in the water, as though attempting a paddle, and a little family of swans drifted by, proudly showing off their new signet. Best of all though was the quietness that seemed to rise up from the secret life at the bottom of the river. “Well“ my husband said, “I think it was a pretty poor show not letting us leave our maggots in the fridge-there was a lid on them.” I’d just made a trifle. I imagined allowing it fridge space with a box of maggots [Such wriggly, desperate-looking things, all of them fathered by flies!] but maggots aside, there is something peaceful and charming about fishing which puts life into perspective, and they let all the fish slide thankfully back into the water to swim another day!

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the ‘Village Voice’, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

