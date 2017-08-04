RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY: That was the hope last Saturday, when rain managed to intervene at Iden fete. It began with its usual exciting aplomb .The weather is usually glorious on Iden fete day, but this year it showed us who is ultimately boss. There were the customary large crowds, and the usual hard work and willingness from so many who graft to put on such a wonderful show. Much thought and preparation goes into every component of the fete. It really is a case of so much given to so many by so few, and because of those few who help every year, the fete was its usual wonderful self until the rain showed us that it had no intention of stopping. All was by no means lost though. Bargain’s Galore for instance made approximately £1400 alone [the full amount made by the fete in its entirety will not be known until later this week]. There was everything we could wish for by way of entertainment and fun, and many thanks go to all the devoted people who succeeded in squeezing out every inch of enjoyment. Ultimately the fete gives financial help to the Pavilion, the village hall, the footpath team, and for those who are a pivotal part of Iden, and we thank the fete committee wholeheartedly.

VICTORIA WE THANK YOU: Speaking as a somewhat, battered old biddy, married almost fifty years, I look upon Victoria and A.J Gordon who run our pub ‘The Bell’ as having all the energy and sparky ideas that come not only with youth, but with all the vigour and vitality that makes me sigh into my cocoa! In the short time they have been here they have entered wholeheartedly into the spirit of the village. Victoria became this year’s fete secretary, and slotting it in with motherhood and running a pub is no mean task. The Friday before the fete Victoria was beset with people dropping out at the last minute. St. John Ambulance dropped out [and a fete cannot be held without first-aid cover], and the Sea Cadets were no longer able to man the car park [disaster!], but true to form, Victoria hung on the phone for most of Friday, and managed to procure the ‘Wealdon Ambulance Service’, who were absolute stars, and we are most grateful. Victoria has much praise for all helpers, but a few she felt needed special mention.

THANK YOU TO ALL ‘RED T-SHIRTS’ [the fete committee’] for setting up and taking down the fete, and helping in a myriad of ways. THANK YOU PARTICULARLY to Greg Saye, Simon Roads, and Tim Barham, and their team of willing helpers who stepped in at the last minute to run the car park [these guys were troopers, working all day].

DANCING IN THE RAIN: The girls from Rye Dance Studio, danced in their raincoats [ how brave was that!] Well done girls [A heroic host of Gene Kelly’s, dancing in the rain]

Thank you to the fete M.C. John Harrison

Thank you to Michael Miller and Christopher Strangeways for allowing us to park on their fields.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a service of Holy Communion this Sunday, in Iden Parish Church at 9.30 am

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Iden business, iden stores, ‘The Bell’ pub, our hairdresser and our Church are open with a smile as usual, in spite of the road works having begun, laying new sewage pipes. Just choose a different route to get here [it’s only for six weeks, not the end of the world]

LIFE’S HARVEST: Retirement is about having gathered together life’s harvest, but still having much planting to do. It’s about our own fulfilment, finally being able to do the things which make ourselves happy , rather than kowtowing to a boss or a company. One of my retirement treats is to read far into the night, and I have a tendency to get the ‘midnight munchies’. Last night I crept downstairs for a piece of brown bread and a chicken goujon. If I lived in London near an all-night McDonalds, I’d probably be queued up in my nightie for a Big Mac. The thing about retirement is it’s allowability. Of course we still have a schedule of sorts, and there are still the necessary chores to be done, but they can be staggered at will. A long read of the paper, an extended elevenses, and a peek at ‘Loose Women’, and Who is going to complain? Working life is so regimented, rising early, and coming home late, always with a huge sense of responsibility. I feel sorry for those who will eventually have to wait until sixty eight years to get their State Pension, and blessed to have retired at sixty. I’m truly grateful for a time of quiet reflection, punctuated of course by a trip to the sign of the big yellow ‘M’, for Chicken Legend, a milkshake, large fries and a sour cream dip. [I may be old, but I’m not that old]

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please contact Gill Griffin [ telephone 01797 280311]

