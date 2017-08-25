THE CAT THAT GOT THE CREAM: My daughter has a way of catering for every possible eventuality. On a trip to the seaside she will bring enough spare Tee-shirts, buckets and spades and welly boots for every child on the beach, always a wet tea towel in a plastic bag, and a first aid kit that falls just short of doing open heart surgery. This week she brought down her new kitten, complete with this cat hotel [a huge affair the size of a baby’s playpen, that holds a ceramic dirt tray, a padded strawberry in which it sleeps, puffy blankets, feed bowls, all kinds of cat toys, and Dreamies cat treats in every flavour] I’m not kidding you this monstrosity even has its own front door. She also brings a basket of bleach spray, air freshener, nappy sacks, baby wipes and rubber gloves] Our two cats, who entered our home with a rusty meat tin for a dirt tray and two jumble sale saucers look at each other as if to say “ jammy little half pint, us two never got any of this lot did we?” I shouldn’t knock it. She has a kind heart which stretches like an elastic band, and who knows maybe one day, in our dotage we might be on the receiving end of giant-sized Complan, a state of the art feeder cup, a circulation-booster, and the biggest array of large print books, Velcro slippers and Aertex vests you ever saw!

I KNOW, I KNOW: I know that the traffic situation in Iden is a little tedious since they started putting in new sewage pipes, but it will all be over soon, and there is nothing anyone can do about it except sit it out. They must be half way there now. The Highways, and Water Board are the powers that be, and unfortunately Iden Parish Council have to sit this out as well as everyone else. A couple of weeks will go by, and we will once more be back to sailing down Main Street towards Rye with gay abandon!

IDEN CHURCH: All Saints Church, in Iden has undergone so many changes since it was built in the early part of the 12th century. Just imagine the births, deaths and marriages it has undertaken, and what prayers and sermons and secrets have seeped into its walls. We see it as ours today, but think of the parishioners it has also belonged to over the centuries. In the 16th century there were square pews, and a gallery in the tower, where an orchestra played, consisting of a bassoon, a clarinet, and a flute. The gallery was removed in1874, when new seating arrangements were made. Over the centuries, so much has been donated in memory of loved ones, and parts of the church have been destroyed and rebuilt, knocked down and added to. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to be able to sit down and watch a DVD of it’s progress and changes as easily as we do today, yet in spite of all our progress, the simple, God -fearing people of yesteryear made the Church the very centre and essence of their lives, whereas Church congregations have now dwindled. It’s sad that churches are no longer as full as cinemas, but ‘All Saints’ stands strong with it’s doors open wide, and Iden dwellers still see our Church as the corner- stone of the village. Over the next few weeks, I’ll add some of the documentation written by Christopher Spencer [vicar of St. George’s church Deal], who wrote about All Saints Church when he was a schoolboy.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a Service Of Holy Communion in Iden Parish Church this Sunday, at 9.30am.

BANK HOLIDAY FUN IN THE CHURCHYARD: All Saints Church, Iden, are having an afternoon of fun and games in the churchyard from 2pm-4pm, on Bank Holiday Monday [28th August]. There will be crafts for the children to take part in, teas and cakes in the Old Hall, produce stalls, and all round summer fun and festivities.

A VERY SPECIFIC DIVISION: We are already preparing for the demise of summer. Branches of hawthorn with those lovely red berries are decorating Iden’s hedgerows, and there are touches of autumnal colour here and there. By the end of each season, particularly if it’s been a good one , we seem to get this ‘well, I suppose enough is as good as a feast’ attitude and move on. I always imagine the seasons dividing the year into four equal parts [like a pizza]. I know that some hate winter, and see autumn as some heinous prelude, but England is known for it’s regimented seasonal divisions that are as dissimilar as four children in a family, all with a different father. It’s a constant merry-go round of spring bulbs, summer’s beach trips and wonderful light evenings, autumn days with conkers, bonfires and fallen leaves, and Winter, made bearable by Christmas preparations, cosy fires, warm stews, and the wonder of at least one fall of snow which quietens the landscape. Yet we greet every first snowdrop, and yellowing leaf as though we’ve never seen them before. Nature has a way of bringing forth treats like a peddlars blanket, and each time we gather round it with the same enthusiasm for each season’s particular trinkets [Ain’t life grand?]

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the village voice, please contact Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.