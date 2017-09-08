DIVERSIONS, DIVERSIONS: The people of Iden have been plagued of late by a sea of diversion signs. Hopefully, somewhere near mid-September we may return to normal, and be able to sail down Main Street, and into Rye with gay abandon. Our area is not the only one to suffer this invasion of tin signs telling us where we can and cannot go. It seems that road works all over the country are becoming the flowers of the field, and men in hard hats are replacing our wildlife. There is something almost eerie about a high- viz jacket, particularly at night when roadworks continue, like a tableau perched on the edge of the moon. What happens if a person is suddenly stuck without the savvy to deal with a diversion? Road signs seem to start with the best of intentions and then dwindle off into an abyss, with no one at night but a barn owl to ask directions. Our diversion has become the topic of conversation in ‘Iden Stores’, ‘ The Bell’, and ‘Country Hair’ [who all deserve our sympathy and a little hug for putting up with the affect on their businesses.] Our bus shelters are no longer in use at the moment, so we hail a bus by the roadside. There is only one good thing that can come out of all this, a spanking new sewage system that will hopefully be second to none. What other choice do we have while we weather this than to look for compensations,a light at the end of the tunnel, like proverbial ‘Pollyanna’s!

AND SPEAKING OF BUS SHELTERS: Thank you to Mary Philo, Richard Jones, Stevie Coleman and Tom and Jane Pockley for painting and tidying the bus shelter opposite ‘The Bell’. ‘Those little ‘bus stop-birds’ come back year after year to the same nest in the roof of the shelter [like returning to a holiday cottage]. They are diligent parents, feeding their young over the heads of people waiting for the bus, to browse the shops in Rye.” Don’t mind us “, they seem to say “but you know how fractious the children get when they need feeding” They make an enormous amount of mess [their toilet habits are appalling!] but this is a country bus shelter, and we are open to all kinds of wild-life diversity. Watching these little [Swifts, I think] fly in and out with tit-bits for their young is the thing of ‘Cider With Rosie’.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Whether we are religious or not, everyone must surely feel, a deified silence upon entering a Church, the aura of something hallowed and constricting that is entirely different from any other building. There is even something about the click of the iron latch when entering its door which adds to the sense of tranquillity inside. It’s lovely to think that through it’s years of history, the people of yesteryear have opened the door to All Saint’s Church with the same sensation. The Church has seen much change. The porch, and vestry are modern additions. The tower has three stages, supported by deep-angle buttresses, and are surrounded by an embattled parapet. The second stage has an unusual stone fireplace with a four-centred stone head, on the east side of the chamber, and the flue goes up the east wall. The use of this chamber is unknown. In 1906, a pipe organ replaced a small American one. The lectern is oak. It’s inscription says, ‘To the Glory of God, in loving memory of Mary. A. Palmer, July 26th, 1926, presented by her husband and family. The inscription on the altar rail reads ‘Thomas Spilstead, John Clark, Church wardens 1718. Christopher Spencer [vicar of St George’s Church Deal], penned a history of the church as a schoolboy, and I’m using his notes, [and thank goodness for them], because I tend to see a church as a whole, I’m ignorant of its divisions, and breaking it down into its named sections, all of whom have succumbed to re-construction for various reasons during its history, has been so informative. I wonder if the Church we see before us today will go through yet more change, and what circumstances will make it so.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a service of Holy Communion this Sunday at 9.30am, in Iden Parish Church.

IDEN AND DISTRICT NATURAL HISTORY SOCIETY: The first of the new season Natural History Society starts on Friday October 13th, at 7.30pm in Iden village hall, with the Breda & Ernie Burt memorial lecture, intriguingly entitled ‘Oodles And Attercops [many spiders]’, by Brian Nobbs. These lectures describe many of the mysteries of nature on our own doorstep and beyond, and are given by people whose own curiosity has made them experts. The standard of lectures is high. The annual subscription fee is £14. Visitors pay £3. Everyone is welcome.

COPING AGAINST THE ODDS: Do you ever get those ‘Old Mother Hubbard’ days when all that seems to be in the fridge is a couple of withered tomatoes, and a piece of celery so flaccid and poorly- looking that it looks as though it’s suffering from consumption. Time to hit the shops! There is nothing better for the soul than a full larder. At the back of my mind is always some kind of famine, or freak of nature that would render family, friends and neighbours on the edge of starvation .I have so many packets of rice and spaghetti that opening a kitchen cupboard we could be killed in the landslide. Matches are another thing I tend to stock-pile for emergencies in case I ever had to cook outside [I’ve watched Ray Mears too many times blowing on dry leaves and wisps of straw to know that I’m not blessed with his patience.] Tinned tuna is another thing I feel happy to have in abundance [it’s so rich in protein for a tiny can.] Black and white thread, plasters, crepe bandages, antiseptic wipes, those small gold safety pins, adequate Paracetamol, spare toothbrushes, flannels, biros, hand soap dispensers, baby wipes and all kinds of condiments are also my standbys [I don’t think I could weather any kind of disaster without mayonnaise!] It’s daft really. We so are blessed with everything at our disposal, yet there is still a tendency to think that for some reason our access to provisions might suddenly change. Maybe It’s all to do with watching too much ‘Little House on The Prairie’, the romantic idea of coping against the odds when their crops were hit by a plague of locusts, or someone set fire to the barn!

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

