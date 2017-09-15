THE PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: Iden Parish Council Met on Tuesday, 5th September, at 7.30pm, in Iden village hall. It was fairly well attended. Chairman, Ray Griffin opened the meeting by thanking Mary Philo, Stevie Coleman, Richard Jones , and Tom and Jane Pockley for painting and tidying both bus shelters. Later, Michael Miller spoke about the gratitude we owe to the volunteers who perform a similar host of jobs, thus saving the village a considerable amount of money. Rother District councillor Sally Anne Hart suggested that we have a ‘bin-audit’, to ascertain which waste bins are the responsibility of the Parish Council. Rother District Councillor Paul Osbourne mentioned dealing with our electoral register forms which have been sent in the post. The Children’s play area in the park was discussed. The ‘igloo‘ climbing frame is to be removed. Councillor Paula Riley met with a play-area expert, and a decision is to be made about a suitable replacement for the ‘igloo’. Our precept, the money allocated for council expenditure, is carefully considered at these meetings. The ditch in the playing field car park has been an annual problem. It fills with leaves and debris, and been cleaned out in the past to avoid flooding. The council discussed procuring quotes and advice to ensure a more permanent solution. Iden’s environmental problems would be quickly rectified if cost was not a consideration. Sally Anne Hart provided a report on a cabinet meeting she’d attended on 31st July, which featured, the affect of tourism on our rural economy. A ‘Business Boost Grant’ can be applied for by telephone, post, or on line. ‘Brochure Connect‘ is a service providing constantly updated tourist information on a weekly basis, promoting our district’s visitor attractions and amenities .It was recommended to re-tender It’s contract for three years at a reduced rate, upon it’s expiry in 2018. Events such as ‘Music Month’, from 8th September to 31st October can be perused on line to source events in Hastings Bexhill, Battle, Rye and more, for the enjoyment of residents and visitors. Such events bring capital to the area. There was also a discussion on whether civil parking enforcement [C.P.E.] be implemented, as the police will only deal with dangerous parking, and will not enforce parking infringements. Councillors Michael Miller, and John Hazelden agreed to represent Iden at the Rother Association Of Local Councils.

The next Parish Council Meeting will be on Tuesday, 3rd October, at 7.30pm, in Iden village hall.

KNITTER NATTER: Knitter Natter starts on 19th September[2pm-4pm, on alternate Tuesdays, in Iden village hall]. For £2.50, you can enjoy swapping knowledge of various crafts, and a good natter!

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a Service of Holy Communion, in Iden Parish Church on Sunday, at 9.30am.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Since learning from Christopher Spencer’s interesting childhood documentation, on All Saints Church, I have been perusing online more of the Church’s features, and information. It is noted in the Guinness Book Of Records that during the 117 years, from 1807-1924 the church had only two long-serving rectors. Many will, have noticed while doing Church flowers that there is a Maidenhair fern by the turret door, thought to have been growing there since the18th century [imagine that, what tenacity!]. I was once rung by the lovely Gwynneth Parsons, when I was new to the village, who hinted that I needed to be careful of the statue of the Virgin and Child when doing church flowers, because it is much regarded. It is thought to be 16th century Spanish. The lid of the font, just inside the church door, as most of us know was made and donated by Neville Payne, in 2005.Neville’s beautiful wood-turning has long been admired. All his pieces show his rare gift for turning a piece of wood into something exquisite. The disparity of wood against stone is a lovely feature of the font.

IDEN CHRISTMAS CARDS: Rod Stuart has designed and produced some lovely Christmas cards depicting Iden’s church. He’s picked out touches of red in his design, which are complimented by a red envelope. They sell at 50 pence each, and are ideal to send to friends and family outside Iden. The cards have sold out once and have been re-ordered, due to popular demand. If you wish to order some, please ring Rod Stuart [telephone 280-265]

A NOTE FOR THE DIARY: The first meeting of the new season of ‘ Iden And District Natural History society’ is on October 13th, at 7.30pm, in Iden village hall. The first lecture, entitled ‘Oodles And Attercops ‘ [many spiders] by Brian Nobbs sounds most intriguing!

OUR VERY OWN STARS: London is blessed isn’t it, with more than it’s fair share of light. Like all cities it becomes glittery and bejewelled as darkness falls. It’s so ablaze with street lights that the stars pale in comparison. It’s a spectacular sight to see the London Eye, Bridges, statues, and Theatre Land lit up like beacons, showing off all that London has to offer. Picadilly Circus is one big glorious power-surge. It’s what the tourists come to see, but artificial lights are so all-consuming that Londoners don’t always need to look up at the stars. Here in Iden, we only have the moon and stars, because there are no street lights, and it does seem that we have a little patch of stars that belong solely to us. The moon decides whether it’s going to adequately light our path or be half -hearted about it, and hence some nights we hardly need a torch, and other nights, when tramping our streets, it’s hard to pick out the difference between the pavement and the road. Apart from lights from a few houses, Iden is as dark as a dungeon, until we look up and see those trusty little stars. We aren’t bothered that they are to be shared by the whole of the country, they seem like ours alone, so they become ours alone. In as much as we are looking up at them, they seem to be looking down on us, agreeing with, and compensating for our decision to be without street lights. No words are spoken during this mutual admiration. Our reciprocal distance is awe- inspiring, and the silence of a starlit night communicates so much more than a surge of electricity!

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.