THE CULMINATION: I always think the final quarter of the year, brings forth a climax of excitement, and tradition, which cheers and warms it’s murky nights. Dew-splashed mornings are a novelty after the heat of summer, and every year we wonder anew at the dripping red, orange and yellow trees, and aubergine creeper which look as though they’ve spent the night crying. The last act, the star of the show, come December might even be snow. Mists swirl in from nowhere, the smell of smoke in the air never quite goes away, and it all adds to the ambiance, as autumn slides into winter, and we are awash with tradition and celebrations which however much we moan about consumerism, do carry us through our coldest months. We’ve only just finished tripping over Halloween, and along comes Guy Fawkes, with it’s fiery, mysterious undertones. Having just paid out for Halloween sweets, we are once more putting our hands in our pockets for Rockets and Catherine Wheels. Then Christmas, which I love in it’s entirety. One day, I may become saddened by these celebrations, reclusive, and refusing to join in for varying reasons, but for now I Iove their charm and tradition, which make the end of the year our darkest months and yet our liveliest. I love cooking the Christmas ham, getting out the Nativity set, dusting off baby Jesus, and making sure that Mary and Joseph are standing together [The three kings are not allowed to crowd Mary, not on my sideboard]. Walking through the Pound shop looking for stocking fillers with ‘ Jingle Bells’ blaring out is my idea of heaven!

OODLES AND ATTERCOPS [many spiders]: This is the title of the first Iden and District Natural History lecture of the winter season, by Chris Bentley, in Iden village hall on 13th October. To join for the year costs a minimum of £14, and it’s £3 for visitors. These fortnightly lectures highlight our own region’s natural history, and take us further afield to those of other countries.

THE SENIOR’S CHRISTMAS DINNER: This will be on Saturday, 2nd December in Iden village hall, 12.30pm, for 1pm. Please ring Teresa [ telephone 280143], to reserve a place

KNITTER -NATTER: Every two weeks, on a Tuesday, is a chance for lively conversation, while joining others for an afternoon of a craft of your choice. The next session is on 17th October, from 2pm-4pm. All are welcome.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a service of Holy Communion in Iden Parish Church at 9.30am, this Sunday.

MANY THANKS: Thank you to all those who helped, and contributed towards the Harvest Supper in the village hall last week. The evening was as usual much enjoyed.

A SERVICE OF THANKS: Last Sunday [1st October], there was a service in Iden Parish Church, to thank all those who contributed financially, and in many other practical ways towards the re-construction of the Church tower, which is now In safe and splendid repair. Thank you to Michael Miller in particular, who was there to oversee the work on the tower on a daily basis. Thank you to all the ladies who provided refreshments in the church afterwards. This simple service of solidarity, was very well attended, showing just how much people value ‘All Saints Church’ in Iden.

WHO DONE IT? [YOU MAY WELL ASK]: Lately TV has been beset with thrillers hasn’t it? Are we all to be bumped off on the way to Sainsbury’s, it certainly seems that way. For no apparent reason, a neighbour who’s just popped in to deliver a quarter of ham will be lying dead on the hearth rug before you know it. Why, we have no idea, but slowly it will all unfold. Why do so many people have a gun lurking in a sideboard drawer along with the Tippex. Why do so many people die in the bath, the first clue of which is a murky drip of bathwater coming through the ceiling, landing on Monday night’s bubble and squeak. Who are all these people too who might have done it, the wife’s personal trainer possibly, the husband’s aunt Madge, grey haired and dependable [surely not her], or the long lost brother who’s sleeping on the couch in the same tee-shirt he’s worn all week. Quite honestly they all leave me a little confused, but you can bet your bottom dollar that it will be the least likely person, the vicar or the doctor or the judge [certainly not the neighbour’s husband with a grudge against her, has access to an armoury of weapons, has a record of grievous bodily harm [and what’s more he knows the baby is not his] Turns out he is as innocent as the day is long. I watch them, have no idea what’s occurring, or what any of them have to do with the price of eggs, but I’m hooked, as soon as I hear the creepy music, and see those tents the police put up. Are the constabulary camping out, or is something more sinister going on?

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]