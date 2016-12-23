GRAND CHURCH RAFFLE: Last Saturday (17th), the great and good of the parish — plus Jackie Spriggs — gathered for the jollities in the church. The Hon. Treasurer, John Snuggs, reports that “the Christmas Festivities in the church, which included the drawing of the raffle, were a great success with over £1,000 being raised for church funds. Our grateful thanks go to everyone who purchased raffle tickets and especially to the donors of over 30 prizes.” To which should be added thanks and congratulations to those who donated prizes such as the home made Christmas cake (from Wendy), the huge pot of honey (from Victoria), the feast of home made mince pies (from Eileen), whisky, wine, fruit and even a 2nd class stamp (from Jackie — so useful at this time of year) and to those who tramped the pavements flogging the raffle tickets. Over a grand from a small village like Mountfield is something to be proud of. (Though we have to report that your Village Voices still didn’t win anything despite doubling their investment this year; neither ticket won anything.)

NEXT: Three new dates for the diary…

FITNESS CLASSES: The weekly Fitness Classes re-start on Monday Jan 9th, from 09.30 – 10.30 am in the Village Hall. Newcomers welcome from the whole local area, high and low impact aerobics and body conditioning suitable for all abilities. £5 per class, bring a mat. contact Julie on 07834 714234 for more info or just turn up on the day. Plenty of free parking.

LOCAL HISTORY THAT YOU CAN VISIT: On Friday the 13th (what can go wrong?) January, Peter Miles will give a talk to the Robertsbridge & District Archaeological Society on “Mountfield’s Tudor Ironworks”. This really is history right on our doorstep. This site is extraordinary for a number of reasons: not least that its existence is almost entirely unknown locally, despite it being freely visible from a well-known public right of way. Even after 450 years, there is still much to be seen if you know what you are looking at. Additionally, all those attending the talk will be invited to join simple guided tours of the site over a couple of subsequent weekends — an easy half hour stroll there, half an hour back. Details of the walks on the night. Entertainment guaranteed, all welcome, non-RADAS members £3.00 on the door, Robertsbridge Hall. 7.30 start.

MOUNTFIELD BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHT: The next event will be on Friday January 20th Jan with a screening of Bridge of Spies. Co-written by the Coen Brothers (“Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?”) and directed and co=produced by Steven Spielberg (where do you start…?) is a Cold War legal thriller starring Tom Hanks, Amy Ryan and Alan Alda (only a very young 80 years old). “Terrific craftsmanship, pure storytelling gusto and that Midas-touch ability to find grounds for optimism everywhere, Steven Spielberg has dramatised a true-life cold war spy-sway drama. (The Guardian). Doors open at 7.30, all the usual refreshments, and all for a £5.00 donation towards the upkeep of the hall.

FINALLY: Your Village Voices would like to wish all our readers a very Happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year. If you have anything for the Village Voice, we can be contacted on 880614 or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

