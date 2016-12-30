CHRISTMAS IN MOUNTFIELD: Jackie, our Church Correspondent writes: “After the bareness of Advent, our dear little church of All Saints looked stunningly beautiful to welcome over seventy to the Christmas Morning service, and seldom do I have the privilege of playing the organ for such enthusiastic singing — an organists dream! A joy too to welcome so many younger people connected in some way to the village. The Rev’d Ann-Marie gave a very pertinent address on the theme of ‘Hope’, and we can only hope that goodwill and common sense will prevail against all the evils in our world at the present time or, as we sang in one of the carols, “O hush your noise, ye men of strife, and hear the angels sing”. A big thank you too to British Gypsum for the Christmas tree.

The previous Sunday we had our Carol and Toy Service. The toys donated were sent to the Fellowship of St Nicholas Fellowship in St Leonards that helps disadvantaged families in our area. Ann-Marie read out a letter from the Administrator expressing their heartfelt gratitude for the gifts and expressed her own thanks for the generosity of our congregation. Then, after all the meetings and greetings and such a joyful start to the day, we went our ways to celebrate this very special day with our own nearest and dearest. With our very best wishes for the coming year to all.”

FITNESS CLASSES: The weekly Fitness Classes re-start on Monday Jan 9th, from 09.30 – 10.30 am in the Village Hall. Newcomers welcome from the whole local area, high and low impact aerobics and body conditioning suitable for all abilities. £5 per class, bring a mat. contact Julie on 07834 714234 for more info or just turn up on the day. Plenty of free parking.

LOCAL HISTORY THAT YOU CAN VISIT: On Friday the 13th (what can go wrong?) January, Peter Miles will give a talk to the Robertsbridge & District Archaeological Society on “Mountfield’s Tudor Ironworks”. This really is history right on our doorstep — not far from Solomon’s Lane. The site is extraordinary for a number of reasons: not least that its existence is almost entirely unknown locally, despite it being freely visible from a well-known public right of way. Even after 450 years, there is still much to be seen if you know what you are looking at. Additionally, all those attending the talk will be invited to join simple guided tours of the site over a couple of subsequent weekends — an easy half hour stroll there, half an hour back. Details of the walks on the night. Entertainment guaranteed, all welcome, non-RADAS members £3.00 on the door, Robertsbridge Hall. 7.30 start. (Oh, and the talk features five current residents of Mountfield…)

MOUNTFIELD BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHT: The next event will be on Friday January 20th Jan with a screening of “Bridge of Spies”. Co-written by the Coen Brothers (“Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?”) and directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg (where do you start…?) is a Cold War legal thriller starring Tom Hanks, Amy Ryan and Alan Alda (only a very young 80 years old). “Terrific craftsmanship, pure storytelling gusto and that Midas-touch ability to find grounds for optimism everywhere, Steven Spielberg has dramatised a true-life cold war spy-sway drama. (The Guardian). Doors open at 7.30, all the usual refreshments, and all for a £5.00 donation towards the upkeep of the hall.

FINALLY: If you have anything for the Village Voice, we can be contacted on 880614 or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.