HAPPY NEW YEAR: Your Village Voices wish you a very happy and peaceful New Year. May all your road closures be short ones. And we hope that some of you will be, er, flushed with success by the end of the year.

PARISH COUNCIL: The Council are already on a couple of cases. They have been in urgent contact with SW and MGjv about the running water on New Cut. Until this is resolved, do please be careful on icy mornings. And some poor soul didn’t make it round the corner at Bull’s Cross in last week’s lethal black ice and wrote off the grit bin. A replacement has been ordered but we just hope no-one was hurt; a collision that can move a full bin of damp grit a yard down the verge must have been pretty jarring. If anyone does any neighbourly gritting anywhere, do please be sparing as we’ve the worst of winter still to come. Oh and please close the bin lid. Next Tuesday, January 10th, is the next Parish Council meeting at 7.30 in the Village Hall. There is a very full agenda which includes SW construction works, the wretched lighting at Riverhall Crossing, some upgrading to the children’s playground and control of flyposting at John’s Cross among other things.

FITNESS CLASSES: The weekly Fitness Classes re-start on Monday Jan 9th, from 09.30 – 10.30 am in the Village Hall. Newcomers welcome from the whole local area, high and low impact aerobics and body conditioning suitable for all abilities. £5 per class, bring a mat. contact Julie on 07834 714234 for more info or just turn up on the day. Plenty of free parking.

LOCAL HISTORY THAT YOU CAN VISIT: Next Friday (January 13th), Peter will give a talk to the Robertsbridge & District Archaeological Society on “Mountfield’s Tudor Ironworks”. This really is history right on our doorstep — not far from Solomon’s Lane. The site is extraordinary for a number of reasons: not least that its existence is almost entirely unknown locally, despite it being freely visible from a well-known public right of way. Even after 450 years, there is still much to be seen if you know what you are looking for. Additionally, all those attending the talk will be invited to join simple guided tours of the site over a couple of subsequent weekends — an easy half hour stroll there, half an hour back. Details of the walks on the night. Entertainment guaranteed, all welcome, non-RADAS members £3.00 on the door, Robertsbridge Hall. 7.30 start. (Oh, and the talk features five current residents of Mountfield…)

MOUNTFIELD BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHT: The next event will be on Friday January 20th Jan with a screening of “Bridge of Spies”. Co-written by the Coen Brothers (“Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?”) and directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg (where do you start…?) is a Cold War legal thriller starring Tom Hanks, Amy Ryan and Alan Alda (only a very young 80 years old). “Terrific craftsmanship, pure storytelling gusto and that Midas-touch ability to find grounds for optimism everywhere, Steven Spielberg has dramatised a true-life cold war spy-sway drama. (The Guardian). Doors open at 7.30, all the usual refreshments, and all for a £5.00 donation towards the upkeep of the hall.

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: The Club’s final event of 2016 was the Christmas Quiz and the drawing of the raffle. On the night, 26 members, split into five teams battled it out and the raffle was a great success. We should have the figure raised on the night, as well as the annual total raised for charity for next week’s Village Voice.

THANK YOUS: As we say farewell to 2016, your Village Voices would like to thank those people who have supported us throughout the year, particularly by occasional responses to items in the column. Steve Smith has once again supplied all the Club news. Jackie has been a valiant Church Correspondent. Chris Holden has kept us posted with film dates and Barry has been an occasional Film Correspondent.

FINALLY: If you have anything for the Village Voice, we can be contacted on 880614 or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

