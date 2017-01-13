LOCAL HISTORY THAT YOU CAN VISIT: Peter writes: “Tonight (January 13th) is my talk to the Robertsbridge & District Archaeological Society on “Mountfield’s Tudor Ironworks”. I’m looking forward to this immensely as there promises to be a decent turnout from people who’ve shared walks in the woods with me, RADAS members, WIRG folk (Wealden Iron Research Group) and, most important for me, a good smattering of local people who may well have local knowledge to add.

As I’ve said before, this really is history right on our doorstep — not far from Solomon’s Lane. The site is extraordinary for a number of reasons: not least that its existence is almost entirely unknown locally, despite being smack bang on a well-known public right of way. Even after 450 years, there is still much to be seen if you know what you are looking for.

Additionally, all those attending the talk will be invited to join simple guided tours of the site over a couple of subsequent weekends — an easy half hour stroll there, half an hour back. And those who come for the walks will have privileged access as we have special permission, for these dates only, from the landowners — Fran Boyd, and Pippa and Jeff at Maddomswood Farm— to access the site from the northern bank of the River Line. Full details of the walks on the night. Entertainment guaranteed, all welcome, non-RADAS members £3.00 on the door, Robertsbridge Hall. 7.30 start. (Oh, and the talk features five current residents of Mountfield…)

Anyone interested who cannot make the talk on the night should know that it, and the walk, will be repeated in April at Etchingham Historical Society.

MOUNTFIELD COMMUNITY ARTS: With the start of a new term, Barbara Valentine has been in touch: “Juliette’s portrait class started on the 10th, but anyone is welcome to join in the second week of term, or later. My watercolour and mixed media classes start on the Tuesday 17th, 1.00 – 3.30 and Wednesday 18th, 10.00 – 12.30. I am so much looking forward to seeing my gang and new friends. I just hope that we can all stop talking long enough to do some painting.” [Not a chance!]

MOUNTFIELD BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHT: The next event will be on Friday January 20th Jan with a screening of “Bridge of Spies”. Co-written by the Coen Brothers (“Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?”) and directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg (where do you start…?) is a Cold War legal thriller starring Tom Hanks, Amy Ryan and Alan Alda (only a very young 80 years old). “Terrific craftsmanship, pure storytelling gusto and that Midas-touch ability to find grounds for optimism everywhere, Steven Spielberg has dramatised a true-life cold war spy-sway drama.” (The Guardian). Doors open at 7.30, all the usual refreshments, and all for a £5.00 donation towards the upkeep of the hall.

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: As it is the start of a new year, and given that a lot of new neighbours have moved into the village, here is a reminder of what the Club is all about from Club Secretary, Steve Smith. “The Mountfield Club is a small village club which is run by a voluntary committee. We have a healthy membership of nearly 100 members who use the Club’s facilities and benefit from all we have to offer. Not all members live locally and the membership currently includes those who regular travel from places like Tunbridge Wells, Hawkhurst, Burwash, Hastings, Battle, Robertsbridge, Eastbourne and Hampden Park, which says a lot about the atmosphere within the Club. The Club boasts three darts winter league teams who play on a Thursday and Friday night in the local Roberstbridge District League. We also have a winter league snooker team who play in the Hurst Green District League and regular enter two teams for the Summer League. The club holds regular club tournaments throughout the year in snooker, darts, shove.

Along with the tournaments, the Club offers lots more and arranges other social events like quiz nights, karaoke nights, discos and live music and BBQs amongst other things. The Club also holds a lot of charity events and raised £1066.89 in 2016 with charities such as British Heart Foundation, St Michael’s Hospice, Air Ambulance, Life Boat Appeal, Cancer Research UK amongst those who benefited. Full membership is only £5 a year, and any member who renews in the month of January will be entered into a prize draw with the winner receiving a £20 gift voucher.”

CLUB EVENTS: The Christmas Quiz hosted at the club before Christmas was a big success with five teams competing on the night. The winning team was made up of Kevin Gray, Colin Elmes, Marion Caldwell, Andy Saunders, Sam Wood and Mark Lee. The snooker team’s fine form has continued over Christmas/New Year with a 6–4 aggregate win over Cramp C to reach the plate semi-final. The Fred Stace Charity Darts & Shove night has been arranged for Saturday 4th February with a 8.00 pm start. There will be a £2.00 entry fee on the night with all money raised being donated to St Michael’s Hospice. Please text or phone Steve Smith on 07720 298971 to book your place or for any other club news.

PARISH COUNCIL: Tuesday this week was the Parish Council Meeting. There will be a report on proceedings in next week’s Voice.

FINALLY: If you have anything for the Village Voice, we can be contacted on 880614 or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

