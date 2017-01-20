MOUNTFIELD BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHT: Tonight (Friday January 20th) sees the screening of “Bridge of Spies”. Co-written by the Coen Brothers (“Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?”) and directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg (where do you start…?) is a Cold War legal thriller starring Tom Hanks, Amy Ryan and Alan Alda (only a very young 80 years old). “Terrific craftsmanship, pure storytelling gusto and that Midas-touch ability to find grounds for optimism everywhere, Steven Spielberg has dramatised a true-life cold war spy-sway drama.” (The Guardian). Doors open at 7.30, all the usual refreshments, and all for a £5.00 donation towards the upkeep of the hall.

MOUNTFIELD’S TUDOR FURNACE: Peter’s talk on this subject in Robertsbridge Hall last week was a great success. Large numbers were not able to make it either because of the threat of 0°C making the roads treacherous or, in most cases, because they were suffering from the particularly vicious strains of colds, coughs and worse that are around at the moment. Despite this, the hall was packed with an estimated 120–130 and it would have been a struggle to fit many more in. The talk was very enthusiastically received by an engaging audience and there was a lot of interest in the site visits arranged for the two following Sundays. The weather forecast for last Sunday was awful — heavy rain and minimal temperatures so only three hardy souls turned up. In the event, the weather was merely damp at first and not too cold and it was a very companionable walk. At the time of writing, the forecast for next Sunday is not too bad so perhaps we’ll see more walkers.

NEW NEIGHBOURS: Wendy and Michael have asked us to include the following. “We would like to welcome Martina Gavan and her daughter Freya to the Old Chapel [beside Riverhall Crossing]. Martina makes stained glass windows so it’s nice to see another business in the village.”

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: The Fred Stace Charity Darts & Shove Night will be held on Saturday 4th February with a 8.00 pm start. There will be a £2.00 entry fee on the night with all money raised being donated to St Michael’s Hospice. Please text or phone Steve Smith on 07720 298971 to book your place or for any other club news.

PARISH COUNCIL: A lot of ground was covered at last week’s Parish Council Meeting. It was agreed that there should be no change to the precept and budget for the new year. Various matters relating to the SW construction works were carried forward to the next liaison meeting with SW and the contractors (to have taken place yesterday, when you read this). The refurbishment of the village sign is about to start, ready for re-instatement at the end of of the construction works. Measures were decided to try to control the level of flyposting at John’s Cross roundabout. MPC took legal advice from Highways England, ESCC and Rother District Council and all flyposting will simply be removed. Discreet warning signage to this effect will be put in place. The other item gets its own Village Voice entry next.

VILLAGE PLANTING: The idea was put forward some time ago for the Parish Council to lead, and maybe partially finance, a long-term planting scheme round the village. The most obvious example would be daffodils on certain roadside banks and verges but succession planting could achieve, say, drifts of snowdrops, giving way to primulas and anemones, then daffs and bluebells, with monbretia and hypericum to follow. Or some areas could be left or developed as wild areas like the banks round the Village Hall or the verge that Hayley looks after so well opposite the Old Bakery.

It’s an exciting idea and MPC are canvassing for people to form a working party and for someone to head it up. There are a number of funding options with money, schemes or offers from the Parish Council, Highways, Rother, sponsors, MGjv, British Gypsum, plus local people and groups. Anyone with any ideas, or willing to pitch in by joining the working party, or willing to chair the project, please contact Steve Rickman Smith (880410) or Peter (see below) or one of the other councillors (see website).

FINALLY: On the way to the start of the walk on Sunday we passed the church. Did certain hardy folk in the village actually drive to church — from New House Farm? If you have anything for the Village Voice, even if its only tidings of the first primrose that has appeared shyly at Bull’s Cross, we can be contacted on 880614 or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

