MOUNTFIELD’S TUDOR FURNACE: Peter writes: Following my talk on this a couple of weeks ago in Robertsbridge, the second follow-up walk to the site last Sunday was better attended than the first, unsurprisingly given the weather. The morning was very cold but bright sunshine so the old forge pond was looking absolutely enchanting. A lot of people couldn’t make the talk because of coughs and sneezes or the threatening weather conditions on the night so I am thinking about repeating it at some point in Mountfield Village Hall so if you are interested, or know someone else who might be. do please get in touch on the email or phone number at the end of this column. Everyone who came on the walk after the talk said how much it added to their understanding and enjoyment to see the slides on the ground as it were.

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: A reminder that the Fred Stace Charity Darts & Shove Night will be held on Saturday 4th February with a 8.00 pm start. There will be a £2.00 entry fee on the night with all money raised being donated to St Michael’s Hospice. Please text or phone Steve Smith on 07720 298971 to book your place or for any other club news. The Club’s snooker team visit Burwash Common this week on the back of an impressive ten straight league wins and currently top the division by three points.

SW CONSTRUCTION: You may like to know that the village sign went in to Ripley’s forge last week for whatever TLC it needs. Some of the gold leaf has crazed quite badly but apart from that it has withstood everything that fourteen years has thrown at it remarkable well — a credit to Steve Blackman’s original craftsmanship. The construction contractors, MGjv, have found the cause of the water that is leaking out of the manhole on New Cut just by where the village sign was. They have discovered that a spring in the yard at Hoath Farm is seeping into their new sewerage pipe, which is still unconnected and therefore unsealed at both ends. They are therefore accelerating the connection (and consequent sealing) at the farmyard end.

VILLAGE PLANTING: We mentioned this last week but have not had any response so far. The idea was put forward some time ago for the Parish Council to lead, and maybe partially finance, a long-term planting scheme round the village. The most obvious example would be daffodils on certain roadside banks and verges but succession planting could achieve such as, say, drifts of snowdrops, giving way to primulas and anemones, then daffs and bluebells, with monbretia and hypericum to follow. Or some areas could be left or developed as wild areas like the banks round the Village Hall or the verge that Hayley looks after so well opposite the Old Bakery.

It’s an exciting idea and MPC are canvassing for people to form a working party and for someone to head it up. There are a number of funding options with money, schemes or offers from the Parish Council, Highways, Rother, sponsors, MGjv, British Gypsum, plus local people and groups. Anyone with any ideas, or willing to pitch in by joining the working party, or willing to chair the project, please contact Steve Rickman Smith (880410) or Peter (see below) or one of the other councillors (see website). You don’t need to be an expert, just prepared to pitch in. The most important thing is to find someone to chair the project.

FINALLY: If you have anything for the Village Voice, or are interested in future talks or walks, or would like to chat about planting ideas, we can be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

