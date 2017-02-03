THIS WEEK: It’s a short Village Voice this week as it’s that sort of time of year. The construction work continues fairly smoothly at present. The first bluebell shoots are appearing through the leaf litter so the world will soon begin to wake up again. Here are two events to set the ball rolling.

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: A reminder that the Fred Stace Charity Darts & Shove Night will be held on Saturday 4th February with a 8.00 pm start. This event in memory of the late Fred Stace is in its third year now, unbelievably. There will be a £2.00 entry fee on the night with all money raised being donated to St Michael’s Hospice. Please text or phone Steve Smith on 07720 298971 to book your place or for any other club news.

The Club’s snooker team visited Burwash Common last week and added yet another victory bringing their winning run to an amazing 11 on the trot. They currently top the division. By the time you read this, they will have joined battle with Battle at home.

MOUNTFIELD BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHTS: The next date is Saturday February 18th with the showing of Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie. Apart from Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, the full cast list is ridiculous with performances from, amongst others, Jane Horrocks, June Whitfield, Cathy Burke, Celia Imrie, Dawn French (never heard of her). Not to mention star appearances by Lulu, Graham Norton, Lily Cole, Stella McCartney and Jeremy Paxman. “A broad, silly, likeable, daft Britcom” (Guardian). “Thoroughly OTT but then that’s like the characters themselves” (Empire). Doors open 7.30. Usual pop-corn, chocolate and drinks available with a suggested donation of £5.00 to Village Hall funds.

These big screen social nights are presented by the Village Hall Committee and they would like to thank the “crowd” who loyally braved the freezing conditions to watch the last movie, Bridge of Spies, which was set aptly enough in freezing Berlin.

FINALLY: As ever, we can be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.