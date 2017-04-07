MOUNTFIELD BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHTS: The next date is Friday April 21st with the showing of Bridget Jones’s Baby which was generally hailed as the funniest of the Bridget Jones films. René Zellweger’s character hits forty and then the film title cuts in. Colin Firth plays the ex (dream on, ladies) and the cast list includes Gemma Jones and Jim Broadbent. Doors open 7.30. Usual pop-corn, chocolate and drinks available with a suggested donation of £5.00 to Village Hall funds.

SOUTH EAST WATER: Here is an update from the project manager in charge of the laying of the new water main through John’s Cross: “We have completed the additional trial holes and the launch and reception holes from Vinehall Road in preparation for the main to be directionally drilled. This is planned to commence on the 3rd April. This has prepared the highway for 500 metres of drilling for new pipework. We will then look to install the lights on the A21 to continue with the rest of the excavations and once prepared, we will then drill this section. Once this part of the scheme is started, the traffic lights will remain in situ 24/7 due to their location.

“Note that we have started at the other end — i.e. the southern end, opposite Vinehall School entrance —as opposed to the northern end as we were waiting for our drilling contractor to confirm dates and did not want to undertake excavations on the A21 that would have then needed the traffic lights to be in place longer than required. It also clashed with some survey works that Highways England wanted to undertake on the A21 so we have revised our programme to suit this work to minimise disruption to residents and road users.”

SOUTHERN WATER CONSTRUCTION: The survey and information pack for relevant householders is in hand. Obviously, it ultimately depends the date by which the sewerage — that is the piping — is ready to receive live connections but it is likely to be the end of the summer so, in terms of connecting, no time at all.

The next phase of road closures is poor old Solomon’s Lane again. This will be closed from the resumption after Easter until July 28th. This raises the nightmare of solving the school bus again. The sewerage at Hoath Farm is currently being sealed. There is concern that some water is still seeping from the manhole in New Cut. This is, if you will excuse a very old joke, being looked into. The next stage is the installation of the pumping station behind the old village sign location. There have been two bad sewage leaks into Springlands Field behind the Hoath Hill houses. One, nearest that pump station was an oversight and has been addressed by the residents. The other is a large area of black sewage out in the field which is just asking for Environmental Health to step in with a big stick.

BROWN’S FARM SHOP: This is our local farm shop up on the A21. Now, on Thursdays, in addition to 10% discount for OAPs, The Angry Whelk (a.k.a. Bexhill Fisheries Ltd) will have a fish stall. Last week the stock included bass, sea bream, white fish and plaice, a range of smoked fish and other fishy delicacies. Go along and meet your fishmonger, Emma. (Does one have a fishmongress?)

HISTORY ON OUR DOORSTEP: Peter writes: “The talk about Mountfield’s Tudor blast furnace and forge went well. Not the same buzz as at Robertsbridge in January but we did have just under 130 punters for that gig. The first of the associated strolls last Sunday was a delight. Warm sun, buzzards overhead throughout, the kingcups in full glory at the forge site and the mysterious toothwort lurking beneath the dog’s mercury and wild garlic. The forecast looks good too for this Sunday, April 9th. Meet at 10.45 at the construction bellmouth in Solomon’s Lane. The final outing for the talk will be next Wednesday, April 12th, to the Hurst Green Hist. Soc, in Hurst Green Village Hall, 7.30 for 7.45 with the associated stroll on April 23rd. All welcome.

PARISH ASSEMBLY: Tuesday April 11th is the annual Parish Assembly. This is not a Council meeting. It is an opportunity for the various elements in Mountfield’s corporate life to report on their successes or woes over the last twelve months. Typically this kicks off with the Parish Council Chairman’s report on the last year, followed by our County and District Councillors. then organisations and clubs such as the Bowmen, the Hort. Soc., the children’s activities, the Village Hall Committee, Battle Area Community Transport, etc. In effect, it is an audit of the infrastructure of our parish life.

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: On Saturday April 15th, the club will be hosting an Easter Quiz with a Buffet and Easter Egg Raffle. There will be a £2.00 entry fee per person with no more than six per team. To book your place please text or contact Steve Smith on 07720 298971.

FINALLY: Two extraordinary sights last week. First, it was lovely to see Jill Woodgate out and about and terrorising the neighbourhood after her balletics just before Christmas required a new hip and an enforced rest. Then, seeing crows mobbing buzzards isn’t unusual, particularly as we move into the breeding season. But last week we saw crows and a pair of buzzards ganging up on a dirty great red kite. We’d not realised how much wider their wingspan is than buzzards’ until we saw them side by side. And the markings so much more vivid, even at a distance. Very exciting. We rang Gabby, the local keeper, to tell him. He seemed slightly less excited.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

