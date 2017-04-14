MOUNTFIELD COMMUNITY ARTS: Barbara Valentine and Juliette Dodd, the tutors, will both be exhibiting at the Big Easter Art Exhibition for St Michael’s Hospice at Easter. The exhibition, which is held every two years, has previously been held at Pett. This year we have a change of venue to Sedlescombe Village Hall which will be easier for everyone to get to. There will be 40 local artists exhibiting and a great raffle of artwork and other prizes. Barbara will be there for the whole time, doing quick portraits of visitors, their children and their dogs, in exchange for a donation to the Hospice. The exhibition runs from Friday April 14th till Monday April 17th, 10.00 am – 5.00 pm, in Sedlescombe Village Hall, Church Hill ,Sedlescombe TN33 OPQ.

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: Tomorrow, Saturday April 15th, the Club will be hosting an Easter Quiz with a Buffet and Easter Egg Raffle. There will be a £2.00 entry fee per person with no more than six per team. To book your place please text or contact Steve Smith on 07720 298971.

MOUNTFIELD’S BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHTS: The next date is Friday April 21st with the showing of Bridget Jones’s Baby which was generally hailed as the funniest of the Bridget Jones films. René Zellweger’s character hits forty and then the film title cuts in. Colin Firth plays the ex (dream on, ladies) and the cast list includes Gemma Jones and Jim Broadbent. Doors open 7.30. Usual pop-corn, chocolate and drinks available with a suggested donation of £5.00 to Village Hall funds.

THROUGH TREES & TIME: Peter writes: I had intended to retire this walk when I did it for the third year running (and thirteenth time) last year but word of mouth has been at work so I shall be leading it again on at least three occasions this year. It is such an extraordinarily rich couple of miles that it will be a privilege to share it again, courtesy of Lucinda and Simon — all off any rights of way.

Once again, the main purpose of the walk is to explain how and why our High Weald landscape looks as it does. The walk will cover details such as woodland archæology, medieval earthworks (wood banks, massive 13thC moated site), other industrial remains (mine pits, quarries, kilns), woodland crafts (coppicing, sawpits, charcoal platforms), ancient roads and trackways (some no more than ghosts through the woods, plus botany including a rare plant population and an even rarer tree, foraging (with recipes), and more. Scheduled dates are on Sunday mornings: April 23rd and 30th and May 7th. The walks are filling up so if you are interested, contact me asap.

SOUTHERN WATER CONSTRUCTION: A reminder that the next phase of road closures is poor old Solomon’s Lane again. This will be closed from the resumption after Easter until July 28th. It should be recorded that Kaye Hargan, who has been our point of liaison with MGjv, the contractors, has moved on to other projects. Many local people have come to know Kaye for her warmth, tact and cheerful honesty. Peter and Jim worked particularly closely with Kaye and will miss her more than most. We only ended up with Kaye because she was covering for Donna Derbyshire’s maternity leave. Whilst it will be very nice to welcome Donna back (after a successful time out — since you ask, a boy, Charlie), there is no question that Kaye will be much missed, particularly by Peter and Jim.

BROWN’S FARM SHOP: This is our local farm shop up on the A21. Now, on Thursdays, in addition to 10% discount for OAPs, The Angry Whelk (a.k.a. Bexhill Fisheries Ltd) will have a fish stall. Go along and meet your fishmonger, Emma.

STROLL ON: I have now led four strolls to the site of Mountfield’s Tudor Furnace. The first two were in January but the last two, on the last two Sundays were in much less challenging weather. The temperatures were balmy or downright hot, the company was good, the anemones and kingcups were gaping at the sunshine, and the visible history was as fascinating as ever. I shall be doing one more stroll (date to be decided) so if you are interested, let me know.

FINALLY: We will have a full report on this week’s Parish Assembly in the next Village Voice. In the meantime, we can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

