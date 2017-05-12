BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHT: The last film offering, the comedy “Bridget Jones’s Diary” attracted an audience of over twenty (plus two dogs) for a thoroughly enjoyable evening. The next film will be the last in the current season. “A United Kingdom” was released in 2016 and stars David Oyelowo (fresh from playing Martin Luther King in the acclaimed “Selma”, 2014) and Rosamund Pike (“What We Did on Our Holiday”, also 2014). The Daily Mail wrote: “Unmissable… One of the best films of the year” and the Observer, “…a beautifully shot, crowd-pleasing gem”.. So a warming film in good company. Doors open 7.30. Usual pop-corn, chocolate and drinks available with a suggested donation of £5.00 to Village Hall funds. (Dogs not compulsory.)

THE WALLED GARDEN: The garden and walled garden at Mountfield Court will be open with a coffee morning on Saturday May 27th from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. Entry is £5.00 towards church funds. For Butters Cottage, our holiday cottage next door, we always put in flowers to welcome our guests and last year started to buy them from Gussie whose cutting border in the Walled Garden is a delight. So much better than welcoming Dutch guests with Dutch-grown mums and alstros.

JOHN’S CROSS: A lot of us have spent much more time than we would have liked waiting to get through the wretched temporary lights. The lights coped perfectly well when they were opposite the King George Field but the difference there was that the operator — they are manually operated during working hours — had a good view of the traffic and the queues as they built in both directions. The ends of the queues are out of sight (in more ways than one!) from outside the old pub. The first day was so horrendous that both Highways England and Mountfield Parish Council contacted South East Water. Realistically, I think the contractors, Clancy Docwra, have made as many improvements as they can given the problems of not being able to see the traffic on the main road from the north and coming up the A2100 and the A21 from the south. By the time you read this, it should only be another week or so to go.

ON THE BUTTON: The next date in the Mountfield Horticultural Society calendar is the Coffee Morning and Plant Sale on Whit Sunday, May 28th, 10.30-12.30 at 4, Eatenden Lane. But it is also time to start planning for the Flower Show which is on Saturday July 29th in the Village Hall. You may like to know this year’s photographic categories. They are: 1) Coastal, 2) Shadows, 3) Mountfield and 4) Gardener’s Equipment. Next week, we’ll give a heads up on some of the children’s classes.

THROUGH TREES & TIME: I did the last of my four guided walks under this title last Sunday. I had some really good walkers, including some with genuine expertise in certain areas so it was all very rewarding. There are forty more people who understand that our local landscape principally consists of woodland which is the descendant of the natural cover that moved back in after the last ice age, interspersed with a pattern of fields which is essentially medieval. In one place, we measured an ash stool in a hedgerow and it suggested that the hedge was planted sometime round the year 1220. And the walkers also raised £410.00 towards the All Saints, Mountfield.

NEW CUT: The Estate have done an excellent job of clearing the field ditch along the north side of New Cut. The amount of water it now carries is remarkable, particularly in such a drought. It has also solved the problem of the water getting into the works along the road and welling out of the manhole cover.

COUNTY ELECTIONS: Given the forthcoming General Election, a surprising number of local people turned out for the county elections last week. Our congratulations to Kathryn Field who was returned as our County Councillor having served Mountfield’s interests loyally for over 25 years.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

