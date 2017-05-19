SIMON AVANN: Joyce would like to say a special thank you to everyone who sent such nice cards and good wishes to her and Trevor following the passing of her son Simon.

BIG SCREEN SOCIAL NIGHT: This evening (Friday 19th) is the last of this season’s films, “A United Kingdom”, starring David Oyelowo (fresh from playing Martin Luther King in the acclaimed “Selma”) and Rosamund Pike (“What We Did on Our Holiday”), with David Tennant and Billy Connolly. Doors open 7.30. Usual pop-corn, chocolate and drinks available with a suggested donation of £5.00 to Village Hall funds.

THE WALLED GARDEN: The garden and walled garden at Mountfield Court will be open with a coffee morning on Saturday May 27th from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. Entry is £5.00 towards church funds. Gussie’s cutting border in the Walled Garden is a delight and now provides all the flowers to welcome out guests to Butters Cottage. The perfect way to while away the time till Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Cup Final that afternoon.

OTHER DIARY DATES: A reminder that the next day, Sunday, May 28th, is the Mountfield Horticultural Society’s Coffee Morning and Plant Sale from 10.30-12.30 at 4, Eatenden Lane.

FLOWER SHOW: (No, not the CHELSEA Flower Show — the other one.) Another reminder that it is also time to start planning for the Flower Show on Saturday July 29th in the Village Hall. As we said last week, this year’s photographic categories are: 1) Coastal, 2) Shadows, 3) Mountfield and 4) Gardener’s Equipment. Time too to plan for the children’s classes. For 5 years old and under, they are: “Miniature garden” (no larger than seed tray sized), “Collage from recycled materials”, and “Three decorated cupcakes”. For 6–10 years old, they are: “Miniature garden” (no larger than seed tray sized), “Collage from recycled materials”, and “Three biscuits”. Finally, for the Men of Mountfield, the “Male Only Cooking Class” this year is a Swiss roll! (That’s just the way the cookie crumbles.) If you don’t know how to make a Swiss roll, you poke him in the eye. (Next week’s tip will be how to make a Maltese cross by pushing him down an Alp.)

PARISH COUNCIL: Last week was the Annual Meeting of Mountfield Parish Council at which Peter and Jim Ray were re-elected as chairman and vice-chairman respectively. Apart from budgetary issues, the key concerns were planning enforcement and how to find a way through the blight that the Southern Water construction works have become.

FINALLY: In exactly the same week as we reported it last year, the first doodlebug appeared butting and rattling against the window, as it happens, even as Chelsea were winning the league. And we have a brief quiz for you. Overheard in the veg aisle at Sainsbury’s: “…I don’t know what you’re talking about. I NEVER buy turnips…” What on earth can have preceded this part of the couple’s protracted and bitter shopping row? Answers or suggestions please.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

