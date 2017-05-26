THE WALLED GARDEN: A final reminder that the garden and walled garden at Mountfield Court will be open with a coffee and company tomorrow morning (Saturday May 27th) from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. Entry is £5.00 towards church funds. See you there.

PLANT SALE: A reminder too that this weekend also sees the Horticultural Society’s Coffee Morning and Plant Sale: Sunday 28th, from 10.30-12.30 at 4, Eatenden Lane. Coffee, cake, plants, good company and one of the best views of the parish.

JOHN’S CROSS WATER MAIN: Fingers crossed — this coming week should be the last week of the temporary traffic lights outside the old pub. At times, the situation has been farcical with queues back nearly to the Salehurst roundabout at one point last weekend, and stretching down both the A21 and the London Road to the south. South East Water have sent the following report: “To date we have laid approximately 980m of new pipework within the carriageway of the A21 Vinehall Road and adjacent verges by directional drilling methods up to a location by Johns Cross Inn. We have been keeping an eye on the traffic management due to concerns raised. We have been manually controlling the lights whilst on site and although it may look that no one is on site on the A21, the gang are at other areas of the site undertaking works for the preparation of service connections. We require the traffic management on site due to the reinstatement requirements on the concrete road and to allow curing time. We will continue to lay the last section of main in the A21 over this and next week.” The Parish Council have contacted them to dispute that the lights are manned and to urge any possible improvements.

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: Mountfield maintained their winning start to the Summer Snooker League with aa excellent 4–1 away win at Hawkhurst which keeps them second in the table. There were frame wins for Kevin Gray and Colin Elmes. The Club will be holding free snooker coaching lessons for any juniors between the ages of 16 and 20 who are interested in playing the game. All levels are welcome, please contact Steve Smith on 07720 298971 for more information.

The Club will be open this coming Sunday 28th May from about 12.00 noon onwards for anyone who might like a Sunday lunchtime drink. More events are being planned and will be announced soon.

THE CHURCHYARD: Peter writes: On the landscape walks I did earlier this year, where proceeds went to the maintenance of All Saints, I naturally encouraged my walkers to visit the church afterwards or, if time was too short, to make a date to go back, enjoy the old place and have a sandwich or thermos on one of the seats in the churchyard. Yet again this year there have been appreciative comments about the church but the condition of the churchyard is probably commented on in at least half the reports that reach me. The state of the churchyard reflects so well on Mountfield as a whole. We take it for granted but it is, if you’ll excuse the pun, a cut above many of the rest.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

