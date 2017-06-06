A21 ROADWORKS: Apologies — this column got everyone’s hopes up as a result of an unclear email from SE Water. As you will have seen, the excavations were filled and restored for the Bank Holiday weekend then re-opened with the expectation that the traffic control will remain in place until “mid-June”. The Parish Council has written to South East Water and to County Highways (who control the A2100 and roads off it), asking them to put pressure on Highways England (who control the A21). Our county councillor, Kathryn Field, has also raised it with the relevant director at ESCC. Solutions — or at least improvements — have been proposed; will they be acted on?

MOUNTFIELD CRICKET CLUB: MCC are holding an Afternoon Tea tomorrow (3rd June)at the King George V Field at 4.00 pm to promote their 100 Club. This will be an opportunity to meet old and new friends. Numbers for the 100 Club will be available to purchase: £30 for 6 draws. The first draw which will take place at the end of the match at 4.00 pm. This could be your chance to win the first prize of £100.00 with runner-up prizes of £25.00, £15.00 and £10.00 (dependent on ticket sales). Everyone welcome. And, since you ask, so far this season Mountfield have won against Brede in last week’s home game and graciously conceded to Bodiam and Ashburnham. They take their 100% home record into tomorrow’s match against Benenden.

THE VILLAGE HALL: Mountfield Village Hall Committee is holding its AGM on Tuesday June 13th at 7.30pm at the Village Hall. The meeting is open to everyone in the village, and all are welcome. Do go along, share ideas about this important village facility — even volunteer to join the committee. Any enquiries to Caroline on 07941 623714, or Neil on 01580 881874, or via e-mail to schollamby@aol.com.

WALLED GARDEN: Lucinda writes to thank all those who supported the open garden and coffee morning last Saturday. They made about £190.00 for All Saints, Mountfield. Apparently everybody loved the walled garden — as well they should. Lucinda also mentioned that it was particularly nice that the visitors included a number of people who had grown up or lived in Mountfield and had brought their family back to visit. We had the pleasure of meeting one of them, Nora Thatcher (née Nora Baker) with whom we had a good natter, mainly about the War years and most particularly about the doodlebug that landed in the plantation at the top of her garden at 4 Eatenden Lane.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Coincidentally, the Hort. Soc. coffee morning and plant sale was held at 4, Eatenden Lane last Sunday. No doodlebugs landed this time but Rachael Craddock reports: “There were lots of plants to buy, tea, coffee and cakes to enjoy and the company of plenty of residents from the village, old and new, all having a jolly good catch up. It was a glorious morning and thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended. Personally, on behalf of the Society, I would like to thank everyone who came and all the hard work the members have been doing growing all the plants for the sale, we are pleased to announce that the proceeds from the sale were approximately £168.00, a fantastic amount which helps the Society enormously with the annual Flower Show in July. Show schedules are now out and around the village for those wishing to take part. The date for the show is Saturday 29th July 2017.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions, news of flying bombs (however late) and feedback.

