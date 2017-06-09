THE VILLAGE HALL: A reminder that the Mountfield Village Hall Committee is holding its AGM on Tuesday (June 13th) at 7.30pm in the Village Hall. The meeting is open to everyone in the village, and all are welcome. Do go along, share ideas about this important village facility — even volunteer to join the committee. Any enquiries to Caroline on 07941 623714, or Neil on 01580 881874, or via e-mail to schollamby@aol.com.

DACS: The Darwell Area Conservation Society held its AGM last Sunday. Outgoing chairman, Victoria Fraser ran through the achievements since the group was formally constituted in July 2013. A few battles have been lost, some are still on-going, but the general pattern is of major victories. Whilst most of these victories have been gained shoulder to shoulder with the local parish councils, others have been led by DACS who produced submissions to local councils and appeal inspectors which could not have been bettered had major specialists been retained. Away from the planning coalface, over 180 people have been on Peter’s walks and strolls, plus over 200 who went to his lectures this year. Other activities have included a farm tour, a guided tour of Sussex’s Coronation Wild Flower Meadows, and a moth trapping breakfast. Monies raised have been contributed to the upkeep of Netherfield Church and our two medieval churches in Brightling and Mountfield — and of course to the fighting fund. After only four years, DACS has much to be proud of and members thanked Victoria for her chairmanship during that time. Peter Miles was elected chairman in her place with James Fraser becoming both secretary and vice-chairman.

STEVE AND ELIZABETH BLACKMAN: A small piece of historical research led Peter to get in touch with these former, long-term village neighbours. For more recent village arrivals, it should be explained that Steve was the village blacksmith, operating out of the forge on Hoath Hill for well over 30 years and a craftsman of the highest order. Examples of his craftsmanship abound in places like the Old Town, Hastings where he was much in demand for heritage work. Right now, Steve’s local monument, the village sign, is away receiving specialised TLC but we hope to have it back soon. Watch this space for news of its re-erection.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Next Sunday (11th), British Gypsum are holding their annual Family Day at the Village Hall and Club from 12.00 noon till 6.00. In addition, 2017 sees the 100th birthday of the founding of The British Plaster Board. The Company, a direct descendant of the original Sub-Wealden Gypsum Company, was renamed BPB in 1965 before being bought by Saint-Gobain in 2005. To mark this big company birthday milestone, BG are extending their invitation to the celebrations not only to current employees (those who aren’t on shift at the time, that is!) and their families but to pensioners too. (Those of us in the village not invited will still be able to smell the hog roast and BBQ.)

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

