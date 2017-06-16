IN THE MAIN: South East Water have been in touch with the latest update (June 9th) on the John’s Cross work. “We have now laid all of the new pipework within the carriageway of the A21 Vinehall Road and within the access track to Barracks Cottages. The main has been tested and chlorinated and connection works on the A21 north of the Johns Cross Inn have been undertaken. We have now started to transfer the individual service pipes to the new main and works are progressing well with these. We are trying to undertake all services on the A21 first so we can then look to remove the traffic lights as soon as possible, hopefully this week. We will continue to connect all the services to the new main before undertaking our final mains connection and abandoning the old main.”

BUILT TO LAST: Congratulations to Paul Last on his long service award following the completion of thirty years service to British Gypsum. As with all things in Mountfield, it’s all Colin Harmer’s fault as he got jobs at the mine for four of the village lads: Richard Brett, Andy Willis, Simon Breech and Paul. After an apprenticeship in the engineering stores, Paul worked his way up, finally becoming Warehouse Manager nine years ago. Congratulations.

CRICKET CLUB: For the launch of Mountfield Cricket Club’s 100 Club, Sandie laid on a delicious tea at the King George V Field. The results of the first draw were 1st prize to Tom Tidmarsh, 2nd prize to Tarquin, 3rd prize to Tony Hendley and 4th prize to Emma Murphy. Oh, and Mountfield won the match 140 for 8 with Benenden all out for 82.

I KNOW A BANK: Once again, the bank on the corner of the old saw yard and Millham Drive, next to the Village Hall, is a complete picture of wild flowers with an amazing display of common spotted orchids set among buttercups, bugloss, speedwell, red clover, yellow rattle, purple vetch, pignut ox-eye daisies and more. It’s worth a visit all on its own. Well done to BG for letting it flourish.

FLOWER SHOW: Talking of things floriferous, a reminder that the Mountfield Horticultural Society’s Flower Show is on Saturday July 29th from 2.00 till 4.00. The show schedule is now available from the usual suspects round the village.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.