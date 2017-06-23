CHALLENGES: There is very little to report in this week’s Village Voice which might suggest that there are no problems in the parish but that doesn’t mean that the various wars aren’t still going on. South East Water have very nearly got out of everyone’s way in the A21 and may even have done so completely by the time you read this. Full marks to them as they did their best to keep the Parish Council regularly informed on their progress. That may not always have helped if you were stuck in a tailback to the Salehurst roundabout or either of the main roads to the south, or if your business was taking a serious financial hit, or you simply didn’t make an important appointment, but it was refreshing compared to the attitudes of some (we are not going to even mention Network Rail…). The battles over the SW sewerage scheme are still going on in the background and we hope to report on these when there is something more concrete (if that’s not too inapposite a word) to report.

VILLAGE HALL: Last week saw a well attended AGM for the Village Hall Committee. Caroline delivered her chairman’s report on what has been a very successful year with some chunky capital maintenance items carried out, notably the renewal of the floor, initiatives such as the Mountfield Big Screen Social Nights which will have a new season next autumn/winter, events like the Village Gathering, the Children’s Christmas Party and what was, against the odds the best — and best attended — Family Bonfire. The finances are in good shape though it looks increasingly as though a complete renewal of the sewerage system may be needed. The costs here will probably require serious grants rather than just local fundraising. The children’s club, where mums and kids get together for fun, games, cooking and an occasional film is ticking over nicely. The idea of a drop-in morning for pensioners was carried forward again as it still needs someone to head up the idea. (Personally we think it’s a fun idea — particularly as one of us is a pensioner — which could largely run itself; after all, the over-somethings do have a bit of experience of making tea.)

Above all, Caroline registered her gratitude not only to the committee members but to their spouses and all the other people from the Club and the village who have supported their efforts. The Committee was re-instated for another year with the very welcome addition of Mark Lee. We should end this report with the Peter’s firm thought that the Village Hall is the most important building in the parish. Not everyone would agree but think about it…

FLOWER SHOW: We collected our Schedule of Classes for Mountfield Horticultural Society’s Flower Show on Saturday July 29th from 2.00 till 4.00 from Celia this morning. She has a huge pile of these which she is giving away FREE! Pop round an help free up some space in their front room. (To save any waste of people’s time, be aware that Peter has won First in every photographic class he has entered* since the Flower Show began. (*2015)

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

