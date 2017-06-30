Mountfield

JOHN’S CROSS WATER MAIN: Hallelujah! The traffic lights have finally gone from all parts of the A21. The South East Water project manager has sent us an update bulletin as follows: “We are continuing to transfer the individual service pipes [i.e. connect each household or business premises] to the new main and works are progressing well with these. To date we have transferred around 20 services to the new main. The traffic lights are now fully off the main A21 and our works are confined to the verge, footway and private properties along the route as well as the old A21 to the south [i.e. from the weighbridge to the Lodge]. We have made good progress on the scheme and at present we hope to finish works ahead of programme (barring any unknown issues we may come across on site).”

SOUTHERN WATER CONSTRUCTION: Peter writes: This is not the place to get too detailed about the whole scheme but last week, Southern Water (SW) took a lot of people on Eatenden Lane by surprise. And surprised the Parish Council too who had no knowledge of the letter that SW sent to everyone from Number 1, Eatenden Lane up to Castle Gardens at the top. A lack of information throughout — certainly in comparison with most other parts of the village affected — meant that that many residents on Eatenden Lane were unaware that there might be a cost involved.

There were, and are, many factors but perhaps the key one is that the current pipe down the front of those properties acts as both a joint foul waste sewer and a storm water drain. The “solution” currently being installed by SW cannot admit storm water and the new sewer cannot therefore simply be linked to the bottom of the old BG pipework as originally planned, despite the “surveys” carried out. SW have therefore elected to lay a brand new sewer for foul waste parallel with the old pipe. They are providing the boundary boxes , i.e the connection chamber between the household pipe and the sewer, for free, as they have done everywhere else on the scheme. This is a big concession as it means that SW absorb the cost of the boundary boxes rather than householders but — and here’s the rub — it still leaves householders with the cost of connecting into that boundary box. In just about every case on Eatenden Lane, the cost is limited by the very short distances from house to sewer compared with, say, Hoath Hill where the pipe runs can be immense but it is a cost all the same.

With the backing of the Parish Council as a whole, Jim and I are continuing to liaise with SW, the contractors, British Gypsum, district and county councillors, Environmental Health and residents. As far as I am concerned, that’s what MPC is there for.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback — particularly if they don’t have the word “water” anywhere in them — a subject on which WC Fields expressed a view.

