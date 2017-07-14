SW NEWS: Peter Writes: Last Saturday saw the Southern Water people up at Eatenden Lane to answer questions from residents. A good few people have now signed to permit SW early access — i.e. ahead of the official notice period required by law. Most people were content with the answers, others less so and a few made their views known forcefully. The problem here of course is not the new sewer itself — for most people that’s just a short term inconvenience while the path is up outside their property — but the uncertainty about what happens after that. On the face of it, nothing has changed: everyone can either continue with their current arrangement or connect to the new sewer but the missing part of the equation is BG (who own the existing sewer from Number 1 up the hill). I will keep plugging away. Finally, SW are also planning a drop-in/presentation on the exact mechanics of how to connect to the new sewer if that’s what you are planning to do. The date has not been finalised so watch this space.

SHARON’S TREES: A reminder of Sharon Morris’s exhibition at ‘British Design, British Made’ in Battle High Street, from the 5th till the 19th of July. Barbara Valentine of Mountfield Arts writes: “Sharon makes the most amazingly beautiful and accurate model trees, either free-standing or to be hung on walls. There will also be some of Sharon’s lovely paintings on display. An interesting exhibition, and well worth dropping in to look at.”

CAROLINE HOLLAMBY: We mentioned last week that Caroline is in training for her biggest cycling challenge yet: a 100 miles sponsored ride in aid of Bliss, a charity for babies born prematurely or sick. If you go to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/cyclingforlife, you will see that many villagers have already signed up to support Caroline. And you will also find the story of Caroline’s sister whose little baby, Zara, was born at 24 weeks weighing 1 lb 3 oz — that’s about half a bag of sugar! There is the most extraordinary photograph of Zara. If you don’t have internet access yourself, get a child or grandchild to visit the page and print it off for you. (Zara’s story had a happy outcome — thanks to charities like Bliss.)

FLOWER SHOW: The Chelsea Flower Show is long gone; the marquees of Hampton Court will be packed away for another year by the time you read this, so the next big event is the Mountfield Horticultural Society Flower Show on Saturday 29th July. All the details for exhibitors are on the Schedule. For visitors, doors open at 2.00 with the presentation of prizes around four o’clock. Let’s hope we have a strong entry from the children in the village.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

